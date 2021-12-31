ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the Significance of Oranges in The Lost Daughter?

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a professor on vacation who encounters a young mother and daughter at the beach and is subsequently reminded of her own troubled motherhood. As Leda grapples with her memories and guilt of how she behaved as a young mother, her inner turmoil spills out in a variety...

thecinemaholic.com

Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

“Once,” writes Elena Ferrante in her 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, “I had a very closeup view of what it means to be in love, the powerful and joyous irresponsibility that it unleashes.” In the span of a sentence, Ferrante — in the voice of heroine Leda Caruso — renders love into something exuberant and also, not paradoxically, reckless and unyielding. It is powerful (a morally neutral term) and encouraging of the irresponsible (not so neutral); it “unleashes” impulses that cannot be contained while also, because of its joy, making the person in the throes of that love hesitant to temper it. In Ferrante’s hands, love has a way of amounting to work, and half the battle is keeping a tight grip on the reins. Her heroines often crave, against what’s expected of them as mothers and sisters and daughters, to loosen their grip — a desire as exciting as it is terrifying.
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
Marconews.com

'This happens and it's OK': Olivia Colman gets honest about motherhood with 'Lost Daughter'

NEW YORK – There are movies that make you feel seen. For Olivia Colman, that's "The Lost Daughter." In the feverish Netflix drama (now in theaters, streaming Friday), the Oscar winner plays a divorced, middle-aged literature professor named Leda on a solo vacation in Greece. Lounging on the beach one day, she encounters an arresting but anxious young mother (Dakota Johnson), and soon starts reflecting on her own supposed shortcomings as a mom: how she snapped at her children during playtime, or felt quiet relief when she traveled out of town for work.
CultureMap Houston

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter deftly examines the nuances of motherhood

As many people can attest, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs one can face in life. Some people are suited for the role, and some aren’t. In films, bad parents are typically seen from the perspective of their children, whose emotional – and sometimes physical – scars reveal themselves through their own actions as adults. But few films ask you to try to understand the perspective of the parent who’s not always there for his or her children.
KING-5

Netflix movie 'The Lost Daughter' is a haunting meditation on motherhood

SEATTLE — One of 2021’s most authentic and compelling films is the psychological drama "The Lost Daughter." The Netflix movie is adapted from a novel and offers an unflinching look at the internal struggle many women face between motherhood and their own intellectual and sexual needs. Olivia Colman...
thecinemaholic.com

The Lost Daughter Ending, Explained: Is Leda Dead or Alive?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a woman who is unexpectedly confronted with her uncomfortable past while on vacation. When she comes across a mother and her daughter at the beach, Leda is taken back to her own difficult days as a young mother and forced to face unresolved memories. An unexpected act further draws her into the mire of mental anguish, and the film takes a turn into the realm of psychological thrillers while still retaining its emotionally heavy tone. The layered narrative and fittingly ambiguous ending of ‘The Lost Daughter’ merits a closer look, so let’s dive right in. SPOILERS AHEAD.
EW.com

The Lost Daughter review: Motherhood isn't easy

Meeting Leda, a middle-aged British professor on summer holiday in Greece, you wouldn't raise an eyebrow, at first. (Olivia Colman turns the mundane into something quietly extraordinary.) She is alone — no shame in that — and clearly loves her freedom, sticking her head out the window of her rented car and smiling in the warm island breeze. Leda also values her privacy and when a brassy Queens family, also on vacation, invades her space on the beach, she pushes back, tartly but firmly.
anothermag.com

The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal on Adapting Elena Ferrante’s Hit Book

Lead ImageThe Lost Daughter, 2021(Film still) When Maggie Gyllenhaal emailed Elena Ferrante to ask if she could adapt one of her books, The Lost Daughter, for the big screen, she was surprised and delighted when the anonymous Italian author said yes. There was, however, one condition: Gyllenhaal herself had to promise to direct it, as well as write it, or the contract was void.
News Channel 25

Passionate performances, minimalist tone paces 'The Lost Daughter'

TUCSON, Ariz. — "The Lost Daughter" is an intense, slow burn that enthuses the "less is more" mentality. With plot and dialogue at a minimum, the film is more about insinuation and expression. It takes patience and focus to reap the film's rewards, but those who stick with it...
thecinemaholic.com

Is Leda Dreaming or Hallucinating at the End of The Lost Daughter?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows the darkly cerebral journal that Leda, a professor on vacation, undergoes when she is reminded of her tumultuous days as a young mother. When she encounters Nina, another young mother also struggling with the constant demands of raising a young child, Leda is tortured by the memories of how she abandoned her daughters when they were little.
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Lost Daughter, The Replacement Wife and bubble gum cookies

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her debut as a director with this captivating psychological drama based on the novel by international-bestseller Elena Ferrante. The Lost Daughter follows a college professor who, prompted by an encounter with a woman and her daughter, reflects upon memories of her early motherhood. Darby Kane, international-bestselling author...
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: Harry Potter 20th anniversary, ‘Anxious People,’ ‘Lost Daughter’ and ‘Queer Eye’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among other stars from the Harry Potter films, return to Hogwarts for an evening of memories from the magical series, from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” through every adventure in between. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” premieres on HBO Max on Sunday.
The Independent

Maggie Gyllenhaal says Olivia Colman didn’t like to talk to her on The Lost Daughter set

Olivia Colman “didn’t like to talk” to her director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the set of their Netflix film The Lost Daughter.The motherhood drama – which also stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley – marks Gyllenhaal’s filmmaking debut, and sees Colman portray a haunted professor whose traumas resurface while on holiday.In a new interview, Gyllenhaal confessed that she didn’t interact much with Colman on the set of the film, and wondered whether the British actor assumed her ideas wouldn’t be “valued”.“Olivia really didn’t like to talk about much,” Gyllenhaal told The New York Times. “I wonder, actually, if it’s because...
Polygon

The Lost Daughter might be Netflix’s final film of 2021, but it’s spectacular drama

“I’m a very selfish person,” explains Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman), a literary professor taking a workcation in a seaside Greek town in The Lost Daughter. Based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut follows Leda, a mother of two adult daughters, Bianca and Marta, searching for a quiet corner to read, write, and relax. Leda thinks she’s discovered such a place at a resort’s sunny beach. The older caretaker Lyle (a still dashing Ed Harris) seems to have eyes for her. As does the young, cheerful Irish student Will (Paul Mescal).
thecinemaholic.com

