Public Safety

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been...

www.fourfourtwo.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City name Cancelo in squad for Arsenal after violent burglary

Joao Cancelo will be part of Manchester City's squad to face Arsenal on Saturday, with the full-back determined to play despite being injured in a robbery two days before. The 27-year-old suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home. City's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Manchester City#Burglary#Home
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City’s Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries in assault

London (AFP) – Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted by a gang of burglars who “tried to hurt” his family. The Portugal international posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday evening, which showed a cut above his right eye.
PREMIER LEAGUE
gazettereview.com

Manchester City Defender Suffers Facial Injuries During Robbery

João Cancelo suffered facial injuries during a robbery at his home on Thursday. The Portuguese defender posted about the incident on social media. The picture on his post shows multiple facial injuries. Manchester City is coming off a win in its last league game and is scheduled to play...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Romelu Lukaku confirms Manchester City interest, with the Belgian striker eyeing an exit in the next few weeks

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed interest from Manchester City in his services, with the Blues still reeling from his explosive interview. Lukaku has sent shockwaves around football following an interview with Sky Italia in which he confirmed he was unhappy at Chelsea and his reluctance to leave Inter Milan after winning the Scudetto last season. In the interview, Lukaku confirmed that Man City had approached him – but not only was he was too happy in Serie A to leave, he was still scarred from playing for Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Albert Stuivenberg rues VAR inconsistency as 10-man Arsenal lose in injury time to Man City

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg called out the inconsistency of VAR as Manchester City scored in injury time to extend their Premier League winning streak to 11 matches.City had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years. With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League. kca/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE

