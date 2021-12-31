ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Moments to remember: our car highlights 2021

By Auto Express
AutoExpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking at Auto Express comes with plenty of perks, mainly driving new cars almost on a weekly basis, but sometimes we get to explore something out a little of the ordinary. It’s these special occasions that we often remember years later, whether it be sitting behind the wheel of a supercar...

www.autoexpress.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Here are the strangest concept cars you might not know about

Is this the ugliest thing to have emerged from a pile of pressed steel? It’s hard to say, but probably. The Buick Signia was unveiled at the Detroit show back in 1998, an era when drinking in the workplace was more socially acceptable. The strange concept married its challenging exterior looks with a classically ugly art deco interior, an intentionally tall ride height supposedly made the car a more practical proposition. The smart walnut-decked rear floor even slid out to make humping your luggage inside the car that little bit easier. Anything to reduce the amount of time you have to stand outside where other people could see you, we think.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#New Cars#Future Cars#Performance Car#World Car#Working At Auto Express#Skoda#Scottish
topgear.com

10 of the best cars for £2,000: a Top Gear guide

A slice of Top Gear history, no doubt about it. If you’ve not seen the wonderful Sabine Schmitz wantonly throw Jaguar’s first mainstream diesel around the ‘Ring in a mite over nine minutes, you need to head straight down the appropriate web portal to find it. Suitably...
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Our cars: the best long-term reviews 2021 - page 2

A bit weird, but special contributor Steve Sutcliffe’s highlight came this year when the man from Porsche came to take “his” Cayman GTS away. Steve had spent the last three months really getting to know this car, liking almost everything about it save, perhaps, for its Python Green paint job. So you’d think collection day would have been A Very Bad Day.
CARS
AutoExpress

Showdown: the best car group test reviews 2021

There were some big new car arrivals in 2021, but the only real way to find out if they went straight to the top of their classes was to challenge their credentials in a group test against the current best. Here at Auto Express we perform a series of group...
CARS
AutoExpress

Inside the industry: the best car features 2021

While 2021 may have been somewhat of a continuation of the previous year’s unusual pandemic related confusion, it’s safe to say that it has been a truly entertaining and remarkable year in the automotive world. With a global shortage of semiconductors throwing a spanner-in-the-works for manufacturers and car...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
AutoExpress

Used Volkswagen Polo (Mk6, 2018-date) review

The Volkswagen Polo has become a staple of the new-car market, with more than 18 million of them sold across the six generations so far. It's easy to see why the car is so popular, not least of all because it sits in the most popular segment across Europe, so the stakes are high when it comes to getting things right. Sure the Polo is rather staid and anonymous, but it's also very easy to live with and for most people that's a good enough reason to buy one. We wouldn't argue with that; a decent dealer network tends to be the icing on the cake bearing in mind how multi-talented the Polo is. Before taking the plunge we'd suggest that you also check out one or two of the alternatives listed above, especially those relations within the Volkswagen Group.
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

'In the car world, priciest doesn't necessarily mean best'

How good would it be if some of the brightest, most experienced brains in and around the car world collectively ditched the brand and product loyalties they may have - before putting their unbiased, expert automotive heads together as they genuinely identity the money no object finest new cars on the planet?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Amazing Cars America Was Denied In 2021

The US is the second-largest car market globally, so you'd think manufacturers would send absolutely everything they have to offer over here, right?. Well, no. There are several great cars out there that we'll never get the opportunity to own. Some don't pass our strict safety standards and even stricter emissions legislation. Other vehicles don't come here because they're too small, and manufacturers think we wouldn't be interested in them.
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Used Mercedes A-Class (Mk4, 2018-date) review

The fourth-generation A-Class may be a lot less adventurous than the original take on the formula, buit it's a much more accomplished car that's sold in far greater numbers thanks to its more conventional design. It’s less distinctive but much better to drive, and you can forget any notion of the A-Class being exclusive; there are thousands of them available on the second-hand market, from little more than three years of sales. But as the car's showing in the 2021 Driver Power new car survey shows, the A-Class is a great car to live with, thanks to its high-quality construction, user-friendly cabin and decent dynamics. Cramped rear seats and a small boot ensure there are better family-friendly all-rounders out there, but if you don't need lots of carrying capacity the A-Class might be your perfect small hatch.
CARS
Jalopnik

2021 Staff Pick: This 1965 Peugeot 404 Is The Best Wagon I've Ever Driven

We’ve shared some of 2021's most read posts in our Best of 2021. Now, we’re sharing a few that our staffers think are worth a second look. These are our 2021 Staff Picks. The first thing he tells me is how he had to mothball this car until, by chance, he ended up in traffic next to a trained French mechanic riding a motorcycle who took on the project of getting this car in order, sourcing obscure year-by-year parts back from France until it was roadworthy.
CARS
WOWK 13 News

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Used Audi Q5 (Mk1, 2008-2016) review - How practical is it?

It’s no surprise to find the Audi is a roomy and practical choice. Newer rivals are a touch more spacious, but few will have anything to complain about. Certainly not when it comes to quality, because few cars feel as upmarket inside, plus there’s all the kit you’re likely to need.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Remembering All The Cool Car People That Died In 2021

Every year, someone quips that so many famous people died, but logic dictates that every year, a whole load of people are going to die. That's the way of life. But in the automotive industry, a lot of really cool car people died in 2021. Influential across all spheres of the industry, they ranged from racers to designers, to visionaries that created icons of the car world. In addition to all the cars we bid goodbye to in 2021, these are the great people we lost this year:
CARS
Telegraph

The 5 best classic cars to buy in 2021 for less than £2,000

Classic car ownership is a rich person’s game, right? Well, that’s what many people think, anyway. But the truth is that you don’t have to be dripping with spare cash to indulge in an interesting old car to tinker with and enjoy at weekends. In fact, if...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is Volkswagen's Next Big Reveal

The upcoming Volkswagen ID.Buzz has been spotted testing once again. Most previous prototypes our spy photographers have snapped were painted white with additional body camouflage. This time, the test mule in question is all black but the camo is still present. VW's testing team is trying to fool us into thinking this is something other than the reborn and now fully-electric microbus.
CARS
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All Our Favorite Future Car Renderings Of 2021

The humble render is one of the most fun you can have as an automotive writer. These days manufacturers unveil their vehicles in stages, starting with a heavily disguised model getting snapped by the paparazzi. Then an insider reveals a few choice bits of information, following another round of paparazzi pics with less camouflage. Eventually, the car is "leaked" a few hours before it's supposed to make its debut.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy