Moments to remember: our car highlights 2021

The Volkswagen Polo has become a staple of the new-car market, with more than 18 million of them sold across the six generations so far. It's easy to see why the car is so popular, not least of all because it sits in the most popular segment across Europe, so the stakes are high when it comes to getting things right. Sure the Polo is rather staid and anonymous, but it's also very easy to live with and for most people that's a good enough reason to buy one. We wouldn't argue with that; a decent dealer network tends to be the icing on the cake bearing in mind how multi-talented the Polo is. Before taking the plunge we'd suggest that you also check out one or two of the alternatives listed above, especially those relations within the Volkswagen Group.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO