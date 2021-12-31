ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

14 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases At Manitoba Prison Stony Mountain

By TDS News
thedailyscrum.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo inmates and 12 employees at Stony Mountain Institution in Stony. Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that two inmates and 12 employees at Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Manitoba, have tested positive for COVID-19. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize the spread of...

www.thedailyscrum.ca

KATU.com

First case of omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. - Lane County has identified its first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. “The confirmation of Omicron in Lane County reminds of us several important truths: we don’t live in a bubble, travel increases our odds of variants circulating, and that we have the tools to prevent the impact of Omicron," said Dr. Patrick Luedtke, the county's Senior Public Health Officer.
LANE COUNTY, OR
North Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms 178 New COVID-19 Cases, Five Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health announced this afternoon that it has confirmed 178 new cases of COVID-19 locally since its last report Wednesday, with five new hospitalizations, including four of residents in their 40s. Today's cases — which make 736 so far this month — come after laboratories processed 1,048 samples...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
informnny.com

44 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services released its most recent COVID-19 update on Monday, confirming ff new cases since its last report on December 21. However, officials confirmed that 25 community members...
AKWESASNE, NY
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders only apply to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWMTCw

COVID-19 in Michigan: Confirmed cases reach 1,448,523 with 26,376 deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials reported 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, bringing the total to 1,448,523. State health leaders reported 392 new deaths from the virus. Of these, 250 were identified during a vital records review. As of Wednesday, 26,376 people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
informnny.com

North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation confirms new COVID-19 case

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A case of the coronavirus has been confirmed at a nursing home in Massena. The North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced on its Facebook Tuesday that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the Center’s Administrator Dan Brencher, the staff member...
MASSENA, NY
VTDigger

Testing finds no cases of Covid-19 at Newport prison, following monthlong outbreak

Two consecutive rounds of testing have found no positive cases of Covid-19 among incarcerated people or staff at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, according to a Vermont Department of Corrections press release Tuesday. The department announced this would allow the prison to resume “near-normal operations.”. A total of...
NEWPORT, VT
CBS LA

45,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In LA County This Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This holiday weekend has resulted in almost 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 across LA County, public health officials said Sunday. Officials said there were 23,553 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday and another 21,200 individuals with positive test results on Sunday within the county. To that end, public health officials were urging residents to curtail higher risk activities such as being indoors with others unmasked for long periods of time, and being present at crowded outdoor events. In addition to the increased numbers, hospitalizations were on the rise. At least 1,628 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and over twenty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

