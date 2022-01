AUSTIN, Texas — Entering Saturday’s game with West Virginia coming into the Erwin Center (11 a.m., ESPNU), Texas head coach Chris Beard was asked how the non-conference schedule prepared the 17th-ranked Longhorns for conference play. Ken Pomeroy’s non-conference strength of schedule metric ranked the Texas (10-2) slate No. 357 nationally out of those played by the 358 schools in Division I men’s basketball, but Beard said ahead of the Mountaineers heading to the Forty Acres for the first stage of the 18-game war of attrition that is the Big 12 regular season that he’s not concerned about the Longhorns readiness for the remainder of the schedule.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO