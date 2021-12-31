ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending, Explained: Who Wins the All-Valley Tournament?

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Cobra Kai’ works because it has found the perfect balance between nostalgia, modernity, self-deprecation, fanservice, and unadulterated humor. The Netflix (previously YouTube Red and YouTube Premium) series serves as a sequel to the four ‘Karate Kid’ films. The inaugural season is set 34 years after the events of the first film....

thecinemaholic.com

Empire

Cobra Kai: Season 4 Review

The Karate Kid Part III might not have been the most illustrious entry in the wax-on/wax-off saga, but it did introduce a compelling wrinkle: driving a wedge between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his bonsai-trimming mentor, Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita). This fourth season of Netflix’s hugely enjoyable spin-off — which takes most of its cues from that film — introduces its own existential discord by having Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) engage in a battle for their students’ souls.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 premiere: Terry Silver, John Kreese reunite

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere was enormously hyped and, because of that, we were of course hoping for awesome stuff across the board. Luckily, we got that courtesy of Terry Silver from the very start. Within this first episode, the Netflix series did a great job of establishing where...
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

How ‘Cobra Kai’ Resurrected ‘Karate Kid Part III’ Villain Terry Silver After a 32-Year Absence

By any objective measure, The Karate Kid Part III is a terrible movie. The 1989 box-office flop centers around a demented toxic-waste mogul, Terry Silver, who decides to rig a teenage karate tournament and torment Mr. Miyagi and a college-age Daniel La Russo for no coherent reason. “The Karate Kid Part III is one film too many,” read the L.A. Times review in a typical pan. “It is a disaster of the most uninspired contrivances.”
MOVIES
Inverse

Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
TV SERIES
IGN

Cobra Kai - Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix Dec 31. You can check out our Season 3 review here. The battle for the soul of the Valley continues, but this time stakes are higher than ever. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time, Season 4 marks the first one produced by the streamer since its purchase from YouTube TV. Though the creative team remains the same, there are a couple of growing pains that are pretty evident in this new era. But, all the same, it’s still one hell of a ride.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

What Happened to Sid Weinberg in Cobra Kai Season 4? How Did Ed Asner Die?

In ‘The Karate Kid’ universe, Sid Weinberg is Johnny Lawrence’s stepfather. He is the widower of Johnny’s late mother, Laura (Candance Moon). Sid is an affluent man who made his money working as an executive producer for Lorimar Television. During his tenure there, he garnered notoriety for his horrible treatment of his subordinates. After Johnny’s father left, Laura met Sid, and they married. Johnny and Sid’s relationship seems to have always been tumultuous. Sid continued to ridicule and belittle Johnny as he grew up.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Do Miguel and Sam End Up Together in Cobra Kai Season 4? [Spoiler]

Young-adult romance has always served as one of the main plot devices in ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise, and ‘Cobra Kai’ has continued this tradition by introducing complex dynamics between the four main young characters — Sam (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), and Tory (Peyton List). In the course of the series, the dynamic shift back and forth, and relationships form and break and then form again.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Cobra Kai Season 3 Recap: A Complete Plot Summary

The films and TV shows released in the 1980s were much less complicated than the ones coming out these days. There was a clear line that distinguished the good from the bad, and classical underdog stories often received special attention. ‘The Karate Kid’ (1984) is an excellent example of this. It’s a quintessentially 1980s story in which heroes and villains are well defined.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai EPs Detail the Return of Karate Kid Part III Baddie Terry Silver: 'The Stakes Have Never Been Higher'

It remains to be seen whether Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s newfound partnership will be able to defeat the nefarious John Kreese. But with Cobra Kai‘s staple villain getting backup of his own, the road to victory is going to be rockier than ever. In last year’s Season 3 finale, Kreese made a phone call to an ominous colleague from his past who we now know was none other than Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a former pal from his military days who became one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai. In the upcoming fourth season (all 10 episodes premiere...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'Cobra Kai': Inside Thomas Ian Griffith's Return to the 'Karate Kid' Franchise in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season four of Cobra Kai got a lot more villainous thanks to Thomas Ian Griffith’s return as Terry Silver, a Vietnam War veteran and wealthy businessman who originally founded the titular dojo. Like many stars of the film franchise, the actor reprised his role, which he originated 32 years prior in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, for the Emmy-nominated Netflix series.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Series
Entertainment
Cobra Kai
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Season 4 Only Gets Better

For everyone that hasn’t binge-watched season 4 of Cobra Kai, there are going to be spoilers, so be prepared. But for those of us that have gone through all 10 episodes already (yes, we’re nerds, embrace it), this will be more of a recap. Right off the bat, the alliance that Johnny and Daniel formed is, as it should have been expected, rocky as hell since both individuals have a very different style of teaching. But the biggest surprise doesn’t come from their various techniques and how the students handle them, in fact, it doesn’t even come from Eagle Fang or Miyagi-Do at all. Instead, it comes from Cobra Kai, as everyone already knew that Terry Silver was coming back, and anticipated this return since Kreese was heard talking to someone when season 3 concluded. What we didn’t know was that Terry had no designs on coming back to this particular world. In fact, after the fiasco in The Karate Kid Part III, he simply disappeared, and John Kreese became a broken man since Cobra Kai was more or less dead considering that Mike Barnes was the last hope.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: Fast Times at West Valley High

There’s nothing like a big party to stir up some drama. The junior prom around which “Party Time” is centered is shockingly eventful for almost every character of the show, give or take a Kenny. It feels like the second of three climaxes of the season, the first being the dojo schism and the last being the All Valley Tournament. And it effectively sets the table for the season’s endgame, exploding some relationships in the process.
TV & VIDEOS

