'Mickey Mouse Club' alum Tiffini Hale dead at 46

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffani Hale, best known as a member of “The All New Mickey Mouse Club,” has died. She was 46. The sad news of the star’s passing was shared on social media by her former band The Party, which was formed by the Disney Channel of “Mickey Mouse Club”...

