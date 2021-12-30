Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

During an appearance on Sunday’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump”, Bianca Belair commented on her expectations for 2022, and more. She said,. “It does feel different. I think I’m way more excited this year just because last year I didn’t really know what to expect. Now I have these expectations of it being a great year and having these amazing opportunities and capitalizing on that. So, it does feel a little different. I think my game plan, I was more so studying the people that I was getting in the ring with last year. My game plan this year is I need them to study me. They’re going to play my game this year, I’m not studying anyone this year. They’re going to be studying me this year.”

