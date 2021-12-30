Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

New year. New champion. Same Beast. Brock Lesnar entered Atlanta, Georgia thinking he would finish his rivalry with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. As plans will be, plans will go awry. WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of...
Riddle is very perceptive. This past Monday on WWE Raw, the RK-Bro-nament came to an end when The Street Profits defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Montez Ford picked up the win by pinning Dominik after hitting a blockbuster on the young Superstar. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Riddle shared some...
During an appearance on Sunday’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump”, Bianca Belair commented on her expectations for 2022, and more. She said,. “It does feel different. I think I’m way more excited this year just because last year I didn’t really know what to expect. Now I have these expectations of it being a great year and having these amazing opportunities and capitalizing on that. So, it does feel a little different. I think my game plan, I was more so studying the people that I was getting in the ring with last year. My game plan this year is I need them to study me. They’re going to play my game this year, I’m not studying anyone this year. They’re going to be studying me this year.”
Ever since her return at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch has been booked as a heel, which was something she wanted to do. Her feuds with Bianca Belair helped shape her heel character in a good way. It seems she challenged Beth Phoenix after the WWE Hall Of Famer returned at WWE Day 1.
During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw Becky Lynch defeat Liv Morgan by pinfall to retain the RAW Women’s Championship after attempting to pin Liv with her feet on the ropes but botched the attempt. The finish of the match didn’t come across well at all.
WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw Brock Lesnar defeat WWE Champion Big E., Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 5-Way match to become the new WWE Champion!. Lesnar pinned Big E. following an F-5 to become the new champion. Lesnar was...
As announced on Monday night’s edition of RAW, the beginning of Alexa Bliss’ return to WWE will come to fruition starting with a segment called, “Journey Back to RAW”, set to air next week. Bliss has been off WWE television since her loss to Charlotte Flair...
It wouldn’t be WWE without last minute additions, and the new addition for RAW is very important. Former champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will collide tonight on RAW in a Fatal 4-Way match, with a future WWE Championship match against newly crowned champion Brock Lesnar on the line.
During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) successfully retain their RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) by pinfall following a pop-up RKO from Randy Orton to Montez Ford. After the match, both teams...
According to a report from Fightful, the word going around is that the production crew who worked last week’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was severely short-handed thanks to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. This included lead executives such as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE Executives Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes, Adam Pearce and Kevin Dunn being absent from the show. From a talent standpoint, Seth Rollins, Big E, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Omos were not backstage at the show, with Rollins testing positive for COVID-19. Several others were simply kept off the show as a precautionary measure.
Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be the special New Year’s Evil show, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The first NXT show of 2022 will be headlined by Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, plus Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Title Unification Match to determine the first-ever NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion.
On Saturday night, WWE kicks off 2022 with the first-ever Day 1 pay-per-view event. This unique New Year's Day event has been loaded up with big matches in an attempt to start the year with a bang. Things took an unfortunate turn in the moments before the event as Roman...
Someone like “The Tribal Chief” may be able to beat COVID-19, but karma is a whole different ball game. Paul Heyman made this point clear when addressing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the opening segment of the post-WWE Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw. The first...
During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw “The R Superstar” Edge defeat The Miz by pinfall with a Spear. Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got involved in the match to chase Maryse away from ringside prior to Edge connecting with a Spear, setting up for a likely Mixed Tag Match between the two WWE power couples at a future WWE event.
Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get to see the other side of that literal cliffhanger from last week’s episode?. It goes without saying that we desperately need answers to what we just saw — we all do! Owen Hunt’s fate is very much up in the air and while we hope that he survives the SUV careening off the side of the cliff, there’s no guarantee he will. We’ve just been burned SO many times by characters getting killed off on this show; we know that it’s a complete and utter mistake coming into anything with this show feeling confident.
WWE has already confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be returning to SmackDown this Friday and now he has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. The arena announced the news today: “JUST ANNOUNCED! The New WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock...
Despite the initial belief that he would not be part of the show, Brock Lesnar has been officially added to tonight’s RAW. WWE has announced that the newly crowned WWE Champion will open tonight’s show to address the events of Day 1 this past Saturday, where he defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins to win his sixth WWE Championships (and ninth world championship in WWE overall).
Comments / 0