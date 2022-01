AMD's CES 2022 Product Premiere livestream included a bunch of new announcements, many of which focused on the laptop market. A large portion of the stream focused on laptops, which continues to be one of the fastest growing markets in the PC sector (likely helped by the fact that laptop GPUs are far more available). There was also discussion of the Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt processors with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 desktop graphics cards, and even a bit of news about Zen 4. We'll focus on the laptops here.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO