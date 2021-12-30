ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

20 Best Tamil Movies on Netflix Right Now

By Prerna Singh, Shraman Mitra
thecinemaholic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie buffs around the world have a popular misconception that Bollywood is a synonym for Indian cinema. But the Indian film industry is rather an umbrella term that comprises Hindi films, regional movies, and art cinema. Being the world’s largest filmmaking nation, India produces more than 1500 movies per year in...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
thecinemaholic.com

12 Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix in 2021

There’s something about criminals and the way they operate that not only captivates us but also compels us to uncover more about their lives, their motives, and even those close to their brutal offenses. That, along with the several easy-to-access streaming services available, is probably why the true crime genre has seen such a massive spike in the past few years, especially since the covid-19 pandemic first came about. But because it’s been quite a while, let’s only delve into the best true crime documentaries and docuseries of 2021 on Netflix, shall we?
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The most polarizing movie of 2021 is on Disney Plus right now

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more When we talk about the most controversial streaming releases of the year, the ones that divided fans the most or resulted in a huge divide between fans and critics, Netflix content might immediately come to mind. Maybe, titles like Sex/Life, or season two of Tiger King — both of which got eviscerated by critics and viewers. You could also look to other streamers like HBO Max to find more examples like these. Believe it or not, though, it’s actually Disney Plus that may have given us the most...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilaiyaraaja
Person
Meera
Person
Vijay Sethupathi
Person
Raghav
Person
Suriya
Person
Rajinikanth
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan Favorite Zack Snyder Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After spending some time putting together his own live-action DC universe, Zack Snyder has found a new creative home at Netflix. The filmmaker behind Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has been building a strong partnership with Netflix, beginning with Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves in 2021 and with several titles on the way in the coming years. Before those new projects arrive, fans of Snyder will have one of his most popular movies to stream in the meantime.
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Why Bollywood banned kissing scenes in movies

Bollywood is known for its dramatic musical singalongs but no kissing scenes, at least for the most part. Salman Khan, the Tom Cruise of Bollywood with a net worth of $300 million, had Bollywood’s attention when he revealed why he preferred keeping it PG-13 on screen while promoting his latest release “Antim,” or “The Final Truth” in English.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamil#Film Industry#Man And Nature#Non Indian#Telugu#Malayalam#Bengali#Amazon Prime Video#Hotstar
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

12 Best K-Dramas of 2021

Korean television has steadily increased its hold over our hearts and also streaming platforms worldwide. It could be a sweet escape from a world that constantly drains us out and is helplessly stressful. Its increasing popularity can be attributed to the fact that they’re mostly light-hearted and have endings that truly leave our hearts full. However, it is evident that Korean shows are also experimenting with the tone and genre.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Chris Evans Movie Leaves Netflix, But Is Now Streaming Free Elsewhere

This weekend, the acclaimed action movie Snowpiercer left the Netflix catalog, but you can now stream it for free on Peacock instead. The 2013 movie was directed by Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who went on to make Parasite and Okja. If you were hoping to revisit Bong's early hit starring Chris Evans, here's how.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Willis Action Movie Flop Is Now Killing It on Netflix

Bruce Willis has spent most of the last several years making films that open in the $5 DVD bin, Redbox, or on VOD screens. There is the occasional gem, but some end up forgotten to time. Then there are the ones that go forgotten in theaters but find their footing on streaming years later.
MOVIES
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Malayalam movie Bro Daddy to be a direct OTT release

As irony would have it, a day after it was known that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has opted out of Mohanlal's directorial Barroz, the first official look poster of the film Bro Daddy arrived. As it happens this movie is directed by Prithviraj and the cast is led by none other than Mohanlal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are celebrating the arrival of 2022 with a fresh pizza and loud "Kowabunga," because a few films in the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise just made their way to the streaming service. Netflix always kicks off a new month with the addition of quite a few new movies and TV shows, and January was no exception. The first day of the year saw a slew of titles make their way to the streamer, including four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, giving fans of the iconic characters plenty to watch this week.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy