Campus Wine & Spirits celebrated the official opening of its location in Newington with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by the Newington Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 16. The event was attended by Newington Mayor, Beth Delbouno and local leaders from the Newington Chamber of Commerce and Newington Town Council. Located on Fenn Road, the shop is owned by Vinesh Patel, Hemangi Patel and Bipin Patel. “This is our first store and we are very thankful to the Chamber of Commerce and mayor for taking time out for our store ribbon cutting. It means a lot to a mom-and-pop shop for showing support and taking time out from their busy schedule,” said Hemangi Patel.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO