Animals

Midwestern Trail Cam Captures Almost Entirely Black Wolf Pack

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
 2 days ago
You have to place a trail cam at exactly the right place and have it ready at exactly the right time to capture a wolf pack walking by. Imagine the odds of recording a pack made up of almost all black wolves which is exactly what just happened. This...

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

