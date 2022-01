As the old year rolls into the new, it’s that time again to make a few photographic resolutions. I’ll start off by saying that I don’t really believe in New Year’s resolutions. It’s not that our hearts aren’t in the right place. It’s just that making new year’s resolutions are sort of like going on a diet. Diets never work because they are inherently short-term. We give up candy for a week. Lose a few pounds. Consider the diet a success. But two months later we’re back eating candy and we’ve regained the weight and more. In order to see real change, you have to make a fundamental adjustment to the way you interact with food rather than simply seek a temporary remedy.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO