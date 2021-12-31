ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Holiday Traffic.

By Mango Man Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

The roads are jammed full. I am not sure of the exact cause but between the lack of air flights, the...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
939theeagle.com

Two mid-Missourians killed in Christmas holiday weekend traffic crashes

State troopers say eight Missourians were killed during the Christmas holiday counting period, which began Thursday evening and ended late Sunday night. Two of the deaths happened in mid-Missouri, including a fatality in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. Troopers say 32-year-old Zachary Sutton of De Soto crossed the center line on Highway 28 and struck a pickup truck head-on.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Focus Daily News

Drunk and Impaired Driving Involved In Nearly One Quarter of Holiday Traffic Deaths

AUSTIN– A night of drinking at a friend’s house for Richie Griffin in Austin led to the holidays spent in the court system after he crashed into a home when he got behind the wheel drunk. This is just one of many stories that highlight the costly and tragic consequences of driving under the influence. This holiday season, TxDOT wants to remind Texans to always find a sober ride.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com

‘Pay attention’: Last-minute holiday shopping means increased traffic on Route 224

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Route 224 in Boardman has always been known to have traffic. It’s not anything new to law enforcement, especially around this time of the year. So, we spoke with a patrolman from the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Canfield Post about what they see and what you can do to protect yourself.
WNCT

Jacksonville police warn residents of holiday traffic, busy weekend on roads

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Christmas quickly approaches, holiday travel is expected to pick up in Eastern Carolina and Jacksonville police are warning residents about heavy traffic picking up on Western Boulevard ahead of the holidays this weekend. They are advising residents to seek alternate routes if possible like the Jacksonville Parkway. Since Western Blvd […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
ktvo.com

Iowa traffic safety bureau urges sober driving ahead of New Year's holiday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The new year is just around the corner, meaning many will be gathering to celebrate. Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is urging those who drink alcohol to think twice before getting behind the wheel. Find a safe way home. Call a Friend,” said GTSB...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
ktmoradio.com

Two Bootheel Traffic Accidents Investigated over Christmas Holiday

Preliminary reports show there were no traffic deaths in Southeast Missouri during the MSHP Christmas holiday counting period. A Christmas afternoon traffic accident in Pemiscot County did leave a Wardell man hurt. Troop E reports that 38 year old Jonathan Groeneveld received moderate injuries after an ATV left CR 213 just south of Wardell and overturned. Groeneveld was taken to the hospital in Dyersburg following the 1:10 p.m. accident.
kmmo.com

MSHP REPORTS EIGHT TRAFFIC FATALITIES OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Eight people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period over the Christmas Holiday weekend, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 23, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 26. However, none of the fatal accidents occurred in the KMMO listening area. In all, troopers investigated 310 traffic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
107 JAMZ

Trooper Derek Senegal Stopped By To Talk About Holiday Traffic Safety

Trooper Derek Senegal stopped by The Afternoon Jump Off today to talk about the upcoming holiday traffic and the safety precautions that we all need to take for the last 2 big weekends of 2022. During my interview with Trooper Senegal, we talked about the importance of having a designated driver and not drinking and driving during Christmas or New Year festivities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
On Common Ground News

Georgia DOT suspends lane closures in expectation of traffic volume for holidays

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced today the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations. The suspension will be effective beginning 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. The same restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from 5 a.m. Friday, December 31 to 6 a.m. Sunday, January 2. These statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the holidays.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Snow-Clearing Businesses Prepared And Busy As Winter Storm Hammers Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago businesses that deal with snow removal were prepared and busy Saturday as a New Year’s Day snowstorm pounded the area. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek spent part of the day with the owner of a snow removal company. He credits radar technology for really being able to prepare for a snow event like this. That preparation began days ago, but really kicked into high gear Saturday morning. “The trick is like you’re throwing a baseball,” said Tom Otto as he started up a snowblower. At that point, the flurries were barely flying yet. But Otto and his team were...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy