Holiday Traffic.

AUSTIN– A night of drinking at a friend’s house for Richie Griffin in Austin led to the holidays spent in the court system after he crashed into a home when he got behind the wheel drunk. This is just one of many stories that highlight the costly and tragic consequences of driving under the influence. This holiday season, TxDOT wants to remind Texans to always find a sober ride.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO