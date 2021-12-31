Holiday Traffic.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced today the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations. The suspension will be effective beginning 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. The same restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from 5 a.m. Friday, December 31 to 6 a.m. Sunday, January 2. These statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the holidays.
