Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:30AM CST until January 01 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-03 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY AND ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Increasingly gusty south winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy area tonight, Sunday and into Monday. Snow that is on the ground now, may blow some roads shut and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Our next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday evening and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible in the valleys and 8 to 14 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO