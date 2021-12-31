ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:30AM CST until January 01 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

..WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
KGLO News

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday.

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE…North central Iowa. * WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…The dangerously...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning on New Year's Day

Clouds will stick around as our cold front moves through. Temperatures will plummet overnight with lows dropping into the teens, wind chills will reach sub zero. Tomorrow our Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 3 AM and will last throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will also fall throughout the day Saturday with single digits by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
willmarradio.com

Special Weather Statement issued December 25 at 12:45PM CST by NWS

..SNOWFALL IMPACTING TRAVEL... Bands of light to moderate snowfall will continue across parts of central Minnesota, where locally 1 to 3 inches will fall from Alexandria to Long Prairie, Little Falls and Mora northward. Isolated 4 inch amounts are also possible across the northern parts of Douglas, Todd and Morrison Counties. These areas will.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 09:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Matanuska Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. Localized whiteout conditions possible due to blowing snow. * WHERE...Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tie down small aircraft. Crosswinds may also cause issues for aircraft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect wind chill values from 10 below to 25 below zero with these winds.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-03 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY AND ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Increasingly gusty south winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy area tonight, Sunday and into Monday. Snow that is on the ground now, may blow some roads shut and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Our next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday evening and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible in the valleys and 8 to 14 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
klin.com

Winter Storm Fading – Wind Chill Advisory Issued Until 9 am Sunday

The National Weather Service has revised the Winter Storm Warning and it will now end at 9 pm Saturday evening. However, bitterly cold temperatures and windy conditions have prompted the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory through Sunday mid-morning. …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy