In a surprise bit of New Year’s Eve college football coaching news, things are looking rocky between UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly. According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, Kelly has just one year left on his contract and no buyout in mid-January. Barnett speculated that either side could decide to end the relationship and go their separate ways. Kelly can leave at no cost to himself and go elsewhere or UCLA can show him the door.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO