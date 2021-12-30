Add new comment

Instagram keeps on adding new features - such as the ability to post a 60-second video as a Story, and the planned content creators subscription service that is coming up soon. Now, just in time for the holiday season, the Facebook-owned company is adding three new features to the basket - Playback, Reel Visual Replies, and Profile Embed.
NCIS star Katrina Law is ringing in 2022 in a winter wonderland. It’s like she’s in the middle of a Hallmark movie. The scenery almost looks staged. Don’t believe us, check out the photo gallery the NCIS star posted to her Instagram, Saturday. She captioned the snaps “HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!Sending love to you all.”
After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their walk down the aisle, and their uber-romantic plans for the big day may have guests rolling their eyes. The Poosh founder, 42, “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together,” spills an insider, who says the pair had a personal photographer following them around even before going Insta official with their relationship last February.
Omarion is going viral — but perhaps not in the way he’d hoped. The R&B singer, whose given name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry, has heard all the jokes conflating his stage name with the COVID variant, but he’s being a real good sport about it. “Hi, this...
Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre! This week, Lee Brice joins the party!
Take in fairy tale views of the Empire State Building at Somewhere Nowhere’s new Teardrop Igloos Experience!. Explore the ultimate fantasy land at Somewhere Nowhere—NYC’s magical rooftop lounge and highest nightclub. The bi-level space just launched 14 intimate igloos that are perfect for keeping rooftop season going all year long.
Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
As 2022 rolled in, A.A. Milne's 1926 book "Winnie-the-Pooh" was among the many classic works to lapse into the public domain in the United States. But what impact will this have on the Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) long-running franchise based on the Milne characters?. What To Consider: Since Milne's...
The bass player of Big Daddy Weave, the contemporary Christian band behind albums like "When The Light Comes" and "Beautiful Offerings," has passed away after a prolonged health battle. Jay Weaver (aka Jason Weaver) was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, said Mike Weaver, Jay's brother and the lead singer of the...
Is there a correct way to cut pizza? According to one food blogger there definitely is. Breaking apart the slices of a full pie can result in a total cheesy mess. Not only is it awkward but it’s slightly gross to be putting your hand across several pieces in an effort to grab just one slice.
