Add new comment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their walk down the aisle, and their uber-romantic plans for the big day may have guests rolling their eyes. The Poosh founder, 42, “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together,” spills an insider, who says the pair had a personal photographer following them around even before going Insta official with their relationship last February.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO