CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors at Trident Medical Center say they have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases in the last several weeks and recommend people to be cautious ringing in the new year. Dr. Kenneth Perry with Trident says Covid-19 cases across the state have increased with the rise of the Omicron variant, but […]

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO