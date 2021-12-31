ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus are eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus could make a shock swoop for Origi if Alvaro Morata leaves for Barcelona. The Spanish striker is said to be sure that...

www.tribalfootball.com

BBC

Transfer news: Liverpool eye Saka

Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 20, whose contract at Emirates Stadium expires in 2024. (Transfer Window podcast, via Express), external. The Reds have also made a contract offer to AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season. (Ansa - in Italian), external.
Tribal Football

Tottenham willing to use Lo Celso to land Kulusevski ahead of Arsenal

Tottenham sports chief Fabio Paratici is willing to set up a swap deal for Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski. Paratici is battling Arsenal chief Edu to land the Swede, who he signed for Juve when in charge of the Bianconeri last season. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Paratici hopes to win...
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
Yardbarker

Juventus reported to havre enquired about Liverpool ace

Juventus has enquired about Divock Origi as they continue to look for attackers to bolster their squad. The Belgian has developed a knack for scoring important goals in his career, but he is not a regular at Liverpool. This is not because he is a poor player, but the Reds’...
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Jota: Klopp right about Leicester performance; we all felt it

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota is hoping defeat at Leicester City was a blip. Jota agrees with manager Jurgen Klopp that it wasn't a Liverpool performance at King Power stadium. He said, "I think it's the truth. I think everyone felt it: we were not like ourselves, we were not getting that momentum we often do. Although we had our chances to open the scoring – if we did that, the game changes, like we know.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Mane insists title race not over

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane insists the Premier League title race isn't over. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Chelsea on Sunday having slipped behind the Londoners into third place with both wary of a sizeable gap opening up to leaders Manchester City. "Obviously it wasn't a good night for us," he...
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
Tribal Football

Newcastle favourites to land Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Newcastle United are favourites to land Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey has been linked with Newcastle United and Everton in recent weeks and it seems that the Welsh midfielder is poised to get his transfer. Newcastle are desperate for reinforcements now the mid-season window is open, with Eddie Howe needing...
SB Nation

Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Eye Free Transfer for AC Milan Star

Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Takumi Minamino. Just a few of the many enticed to leave their old clubs for Anfield after being thrashed by Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool the season before. Could AC Milan’s Franck Kessie join that list?. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end...
LFCTransferRoom

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Firmino Went' - Pundit On Possible Liverpool Striker Move To Aston Villa

Former Chelsea and Ireland player Tony Cascarino has suggested he would not be surprised if Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was to sign for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard spoke to the media on Friday and admitted he has taken time over the last week during the Covid-19 interrupted break to think about potential signings that could excite Villa fans.
Tribal Football

Liverpool No2 Lijnders: We treated Chelsea clash as Cup final

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says they faced Chelsea with the attitude of a Cup final for their 2-2 draw. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah had the visitors 2-0 ahead before Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic hit back for Chelsea. Lijnders said, "We attacked the match day really well. We...
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
