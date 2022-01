PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back to class for multiple school districts across the region, but it comes at a time while the COVID-19 crisis across the country is worsening, and now it’s impacting students as they start the spring semester. Across the Pittsburgh Public Schools system, a dozen schools will be learning virtually. This is the result of several positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines causing a staffing shortage. Related stories: Pittsburgh Public Schools Shifting 12 Schools To Remote Learning On Monday Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues All of the impacted students will learn through Microsoft Teams and...

