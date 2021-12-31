Charity boat with 440 migrants to dock in Italy

It is a kind of one. During its launch, in Holland, a year ago, Presented as the planet’s “first luxury icebreaker”. Its owner paid $ 100 million. It breaks the ice up to 40 centimeters and allows for practically seven seas. “From the Arctic to the Antarctic,” says the website proudly Amels boat, Its owner. La Dutsa – That’s how they named it – They make its first voyage. It has already traveled to many parts of the world. He reached Kamchatka, New Guinea, the Maldives, the Cape Town skirt and finally the Tierra del Fuego. The trip was originally planned for December 21st to spend Christmas in Antarctica, but an unusual mistake thwarted their plans. When he stood in the harbor உசுவையா, Its crew lowered the anchor without checking whether the other end of the chain was properly connected and lost it at the bottom of the sea. Maritime laws did not allow him to travel without the anchor, so the province of Argentina prevented him from leaving again. The crew and passengers left the province by plane, while Fujian Divers searched for the anchor in the depths of the Beagle Canal.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO