High School

No quarter given: Mason Wahama puts down Reedsville Eastern

By Sports Desk
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Mason Wahama rolled past Reedsville Eastern for a comfortable 56-36 victory for a West Virginia boys basketball victory on December 30. Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Mason Wahama squared up on January 31, 2020 at...

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
Hopewell-Loudon drums Temple Christian in sound fashion

Hopewell-Loudon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Temple Christian 66-19 on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Daily Sentinel

Wahama soars past Eagles, 56-36

MASON, W.Va. — Nothing like getting a win at home, especially when it’s your first. The Wahama boys basketball team got its first home win of the 2021-22 season with a 56-36 victory against the Eastern Eagles Thursday evening. The first few minutes of Thursday’s ballgame was very...
BASKETBALL
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Licking Heights nips Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in scare

A tight-knit tilt turned in Pataskala Licking Heights' direction just enough to squeeze past Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 1. In recent action on December 20, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Millersport and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Newark Licking...
HIGH SCHOOL
dekalbtimes.com

Central Michigan Fourth Quarter Rally Downs NIU On New Year’s Day

Northern Illinois University issued the following announcement on Jan. 1. The Northern Illinois University women's basketball team got off to a fast start Saturday afternoon against the Central Michigan Chippewas at McGuirk Arena, but the hosts rallied in the fourth quarter for a 72-68 win in the Huskies' Mid-American Conference opener.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

