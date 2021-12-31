Leeds boss Bielsa keen to see youngsters move out on-loan

Rodri was delighted to prove Manchester City's matchwinner at Arsenal on Saturday. City won 2-1 thanks to a 93rd minute strike from Rodri. He later said, "You always have two or three games like this in a season. They showed why they are in their position - the way they have grown with Mikel [Arteta] is huge. We know they have more rest than us. They have six days to prepare, we have three games in one week and travel. It is tough sometimes, when you don't have the physicality. We have to maybe play a bit more easy. We struggle in the first-half but took control in the second a bit more and do more our game. They did a great game but we showed our champions personality.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO