ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds boss Bielsa keen to see youngsters move out on-loan

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits more young players will depart on-loan. Bielsa is eager to see more of their youngsters playing senior football. He said, "It's a subject where it's...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Rangnick plays down prospect of Man Utd buying in January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has played down the prospect of buying in January. Rangnick was asked about his plans after victory over Burnley on Thursday night. He said, “My focus is on the current players. "As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sevilla determined to prise Martial away from Man Utd

Sevilla is determined to prise Anthony Martial away from Manchester United. L'Equipe says Martial remains a top priority target for Sevilla. Having seen his United game-time restricted ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return switch to the Premier League, the France striker has told interim manager Ralf Rangnick personally that he wants to secure a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reveals transfer talks

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they won't buy for the sake of it. Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad. “The important thing is we'll only make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Tribal Football

Man Utd preparing to close deal for River Plate striker Jorge Alvarez

Manchester United are willing to meet the buyout clause of River Plate striker Jorge Alvarez. Sport says United are determined to sign Alvarez, who has scored 18 goals in 21 league games this season. Alvarez, who progressed through the ranks at River Plate's academy, is a senior Argentina international and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani a positive difference to team

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits a fully fit Edinson Cavani makes a difference to their play. Rangnick made the admission when considering victory over Burnley. “Yesterday we had to play without Bruno, and we played well," Rangnick told Sky Sports News. “We played with two strikers, two wingers, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa reveals Cooper, Phillips injury blows

Leeds United have suffered a fresh double injury blow. Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips both face being sidelined until March. Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed captain Cooper and Phillips are not expected to return from their respective hamstring injuries until March. The manager said today: "We have been recovering...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City matchwinner Rodri: Arsenal can be proud of performance

Rodri was delighted to prove Manchester City's matchwinner at Arsenal on Saturday. City won 2-1 thanks to a 93rd minute strike from Rodri. He later said, "You always have two or three games like this in a season. They showed why they are in their position - the way they have grown with Mikel [Arteta] is huge. We know they have more rest than us. They have six days to prepare, we have three games in one week and travel. It is tough sometimes, when you don't have the physicality. We have to maybe play a bit more easy. We struggle in the first-half but took control in the second a bit more and do more our game. They did a great game but we showed our champions personality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Senior Football#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Bielsa: Leeds problems surprised me this season

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits his team have failed to meet expectations in their second season back in the Premier League. Bielsa says he's prepared to take responsibility for their woes so far this term. “The evaluation of my work over the past few months is negative. The situations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Burnley clash a chance to redirect momentum

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa sees their clash against Burnley as a chance to spark a winning run. This weekend is being viewed as a chance to get back on track. Bielsa said: “Every game that we play from here on out will be important, and the ones we've played beforehand are the ones that position us where we are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Leeds eyeing move for Guilherme Arana

The defense remains the key area for Leeds to address in the next couple of transfer windows. It’s claimed by British media that Leeds are eyeing move for Atletico MG left-back Guilherme Arana. The Brazil international was signed by Atletico MG in 2021 from Sevilla for a fee of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bielsa casts doubt over future at Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has cast doubt over his future at Leeds United. Bielsa insists he signed a new one-year contract extension only because he believed he could improve upon last year's encouraging ninth place after guiding the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League. So his frank admission that his methods...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton tops list of Premier League’s EFL targets

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads.In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.Here is a look at five potential targets for Premier League teams in January.Ben Brereton DiazSince his first call-up to the Chile squad, Ben Brereton has not only added ‘Diaz’ to his name but also goals to his game. The 22-year-old has netted 20 times in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy: Cech and Lollichon so important

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy appreciates the support of Petr Cech and Christophe Lollichon. Cech was key in Mendy arriving at Stamford Bridge. On Cech's influence, he spoke of his appreciation for the Blues legend's faith and trust. "A big importance," he said. "I think he met Christophe Lollichon, spoke and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Boss Marcelo Bielsa relieved following long-awaited Leeds win

Marcelo Bielsa admitted to a big sense of relief after Leeds eased their Premier League relegation fears with a 3-1 home win against Burnley. Jack Harrison’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s superb free-kick early in the second period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle favourites to land Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Newcastle United are favourites to land Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey has been linked with Newcastle United and Everton in recent weeks and it seems that the Welsh midfielder is poised to get his transfer. Newcastle are desperate for reinforcements now the mid-season window is open, with Eddie Howe needing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds, Brighton chasing Blackburn striker Ben Brereton

Leeds and Brighton are chasing 20-goal Blackburn striker Ben Brereton for the January market. The i News reports Brereton's international switch to represent Chile as well as his fine goal scoring form has opened up new potential markets. The 22-year-old - who has six months left on his current deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa hopes Burnley clash will help get Leeds’ season back on track

Marcelo Bielsa believes Sunday’s match at home to Burnley is a great opportunity for Leeds to turn their Premier League campaign around.After flourishing upon their return to the top flight last season, which culminated in an impressive ninth-place finish, the Elland Road outfit have struggled during the current term and won only three times.Injuries have blighted Leeds in recent months and their last two fixtures were postponed following Covid-19 cases, adding to an already lengthy list of absentees, but this weekend is being viewed as a chance to get back on track.Bielsa said: “Every game that we play from here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dallas hails 'brilliant' Leeds for crucial win against Burnley

Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets' own relegation fears. Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James' header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy