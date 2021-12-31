The Bookworm Sez: Best of 2022

Only a handful of days ago I noticed a somewhat large brown bird suddenly sweeping in to the big white birch tree at our lot line down the hill that is our backyard. The sky was overcast, a light snowfall was occurring and even though much of that birch is hidden by the few spruces down there, I had seen the brown flash, the outstretched legs in preparation for landing, and I wandered just what sort of bird it was. So I rose to go to the windows to take a look. And there it was, a grouse busily feeding on the winter buds, oblivious to the human being peering out the window up on that hillside house.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO