(Credit: Ken Howard / Met Opera) On Dec. 31, 2021, the Metropolitan Opera will ring in the new year with a new production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”. The production which is set to be shown nine times and will be directed by Bartlett Sher with set designs by Michael Yeargan, costume designs Catherine Zuber, and lighting designs by Donald Holder.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO