UK spending on ‘ethical products’ including electric cars and second-hand clothes surpasses £100bn

The UK ’s annual spending on ethical products such as free-range eggs , electric cars and plant-based food reached a record-breaking £122bn in 2020, according to a new report.

The value of the “green pound” has risen by 90 per cent since figures were first recorded in 1999, when consumers spent £11.2bn on ethical products, according to Co-op’s 2021 Ethical Consumerism report.

The amount of money people are withholding from companies in “brand boycotts” also rose by 18 per cent, to a total of almost £4bn.

A large rise in ethical spending was seen in the food industry, with sales of plant-based food and drinks increasing by 34 per cent to almost £1.5bn.

The most popular meat-free options were plant-based burgers, which outperformed other products by 24 per cent.

Co-op reported that its own figures revealed that vegetarian ready meals were 15 per cent more popular than those that contained meat.

Additionally, sales of free-range eggs surpassed £1bn for the first time.

Concerns over the climate crisis also influenced other areas of spending. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics , 75 per cent of UK adults are worried about its impact.

This was reflected in sales of electric cars, which almost doubled in value from £5.4bn to £10.4bn – the biggest ethical spending increase across all industries.

The fashion industry, which accounts for 10 per cent of annual global carbon emissions, was also affected by a shift in UK adults’ spending habits. More people opted to buy second-hand clothing, with sales reaching £846m.

Additionally, people are spending more money on ethical cosmetics, such as those that are cruelty-free and have not been tested on animals. Sales of these products rose by 11 per cent in 2020, reaching a total of almost £1bn.

Steve Murrells, Co-op Group CEO, commented: “Our Ethical Consumerism report is a barometer on consumer behaviour and shoppers are turning up the heat to boycott businesses which fail to act on ethical or social concerns.

“The report is a warning to brands that they must do business a better way for workers, communities and the planet but it offers clear evidence to policy-makers that they can positively influence change.”