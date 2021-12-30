ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Edmonton's shelters and vulnerable fight frostbite, Omicron as cold snap continues

healthing.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather-related injuries in and around Edmonton are on the rise as persistent and extreme cold conditions threaten the health and safety of vulnerable residents. Since the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response on Dec. 14, Boyle Street Community Services, which hosts a daytime drop-in shelter, has seen about 15...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Homeless outreach will continue through cold weather as emergency shelters close in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County cold weather emergency shelters, which opened on Dec. 21, closed on Sunday, Jan. 2 but officials say anyone looking for social and health services or shelter should dial 2-1-1. On Saturday night, four Multnomah County shelters hosted a total of 302 people, which is only about 62% of the total capacity the shelters could hold.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is re-opening warming shelters on Friday night as temperatures fall into the low 20’s and those living outdoors are especially vulnerable to the conditions. Four centers will open at 7:00pm at the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center...
PORTLAND, OR
KSN News

Kansas County won’t open emergency winter shelter with cold snap

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — With a severe cold snap approaching, Wyandotte County, Kansas, will not open an emergency overnight shelter, a decision that some service providers worry could have fatal consequences. The Kansas City Star reports that service providers preparing to open the shelter in Kansas City, Kansas, instead learned that the Unified Government […]
KANSAS STATE
CBS LA

1,300 Homes In Lake Arrowhead, Crestline Left In Cold Without Power

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — It has been a cold and frustrating new year so far for more than a thousand homes in San Bernardino’s mountain communities, where power is still out after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) In Lake Arrowhead, 1,210 customers are without power, and another 114 in Crestline also remain in the cold and dark after last week’s storm brought heavy snow to the mountains. The snow downed trees, which took out power lines, while the heavy rain washed out a major road. And to make matters even worse – residents trapped in their cold and dark homes also don’t have cell phone service or internet access. Several resources, including helicopter teams, have been deployed to help find and repair the remaining outages, according to SoCal Edison. “SCE had multiple tree crews at these locations all weekend and are still on site to cut and clear the trees so the lines can be repaired,” a statement from the utility said. “There were delays due to the closed roads, however, power was restored to some customers this morning and we are working to repair the remaining outages.”
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
theenergymix.com

Net-Zero Home Rode Out Edmonton Cold Snap with No Furnace Required

February 17, 2021: A net-zero home in Edmonton, Alberta stayed toasty warm when the polar vortex brought bitterly cold temperatures to town, enabling Darryl Zubot and his family to stay comfortable and safe—without having to turn on the furnace. In pure dollar terms, net-zero homes can be a costly...
SOLAR POWER
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelter opens in Hancock County

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, along with the Hancock Board of Supervisors, will open a cold weather shelter tonight. The shelter will be open from 6 tonight to 8 a.m. tomorrow. The location will be the storm prep building on Highway 603 in the Kiln. Rides to the shelter...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
World Link

Increased SNAP benefits to continue

The Oregon Department of Human Services has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. “We are...
HEALTH SERVICES
Grist

Winter without snow is coming, scientists warn

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Across the Central Rockies, it’s been an unseasonably warm, dry year. Denver smashed the record for its latest first measurable winter snow. Colorado ski resorts delayed opening because temperatures were too high to even produce fake snow. And Salt Lake City was entirely snowless through November, for only the second time since 1976.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cold Snap#Frostbite#Covid#Extreme Weather#Environment Canada#Alberta Health Services#Ems#Postmedia#Edmonton Transit Service
Mic

The first natural disaster of 2022 is already here

People in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, are starting the year with a bizarre, tragic sight: snow-covered roads in Boulder County running through residential areas where the homes have been abandoned and destroyed. On Thursday, Dec. 30, an out-of-control fire started burning and quickly blew through the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville. The threat presented by the massive blaze forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate; so far, the flames have destroyed more than 1,000 houses and injured at least seven people. Three people were reported missing and are feared to have died in the fires.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
healthing.ca

Montreal overrides provincial COVID-19 directive on daycares

As many daycares prepared to reopen after the Christmas break, Montreal’s public health department suspended a new provincial order that would allow those exposed to COVID-19 to remain at daycare. Montreal’s public health department said Monday it overrode a directive that its provincial counterpart sent to daycare centres across...
WORLD
healthing.ca

Omicron may signal pandemic is winding down: Danish expert

There may be light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Tyra Grove Krause, chief epidemiologist at Denmark’s State Serum Institute, said Monday that the Omicron variant may spell the end of the pandemic. As other scientists have noted, the risk of hospitalization from Omicron is about half that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Woman's World

Shoveling Snow After This Age Is More Likely To Cause a Heart Attack

While physically demanding house chores are never the most exciting tasks on the to-do list, doing them can remind us that “we’ve still got it.” As we get older, many of us take pride in our ability to keep up with strenuous activities. When it comes to one common winter activity, however, it’s important to know when to take a step back. Research suggests that shoveling snow can trigger a heart attack in adults over 55 years old.
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
Click2Houston.com

Preparing your plants and pipes for cold weather snap

HOUSTON – Earlier this week, temperatures were in the 80s and now Houston is feeling temps in the mid 40s. Many stores like Bering’s Hardware and The Home Depot say now is the time to protect your home and plants from cold weather. People stopped at Bering’s to...
HOUSTON, TX
Town Square LIVE News

Monday snow expected to hit downstate harder than up

In what might be 2022’s first understatement, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning there had been “a large change” in the forecast overnight. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm on Monday is expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in upper New Castle County, 3 to 4 inches from Bear to Smyrna, 4 to ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy