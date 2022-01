Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game at Camping World Stadium was one more opportunity for Arthur Wilson to pay tribute to his son. Aaron Wilson was supposed to play in this game. The former Ocoee star, who had transferred to District of Columbia-area St. Frances Academy, passed away in April after a year-long battle with cancer. “For me, it means the world because I know how bad Aaron ...

OCOEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO