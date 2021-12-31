ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Long subtly confirms he's no longer single

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Justin Long has let slip that he's no longer single. The 'He's Just Not That Into You' star confirmed his relationship status while discussing the controversial pizza topping of pineapple with comic Fortune Feimster. Speaking on his 'Life is Short with Justin Long' podcast, the 41-year-old actress said when...

