Big weather changes on the way

 3 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two disturbances in the western US as of Thursday evening are headed to the ArkLaTex to change our weather. The first arrives late Friday night into Saturday. The second moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Severe weather is...

foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| First Accumulating Snow Of The Season For Maryland Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From 60s on Sunday to the first accumulating snow of the season for Maryland on Monday. As our latest weather-maker, a cold front continues, to make the punch through Maryland, expect temperatures to tumble overnight and our next disturbance to provide moisture for the first accumulating snow of the season.
MARYLAND STATE
WSAV News 3

Tornado watch issued ahead of tonight’s severe weather threat

UPDATE: 5:50 P.M. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tornado watch is issued until 10 p.m. for the following counties. A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible. Appling Bacon Bryan Bulloch Candler Chatham Effingham Evans Jeff Davis Liberty Long McIntosh Montgomery Tattnall Toombs Treulton Wayne — previous story follows — SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — A […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Will it snow in Georgia on Monday?

If you live in North Georgia you might see snow when you wake up Monday morning. The current forecast shows the possibility of snow between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday for what the National Weather Service calls far North Georgia. Beginning tonight, rain showers will transition to snow and will...
GEORGIA STATE
wvtm13.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As severe storms moved out of Alabama early Sunday morning, advisories concerning the potential for winter weather into Monday morning were issued for a handful of central Alabama counties. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued...
ALABAMA STATE
Inside Nova

Winter storm warning expanded for most of Northern Virginia

The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with up to more snow now in the forecast. A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier and eastern Loudoun counties. Forecasters are calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJCL

Strong storms threaten our area today: Here's when

For a detailed look at your Certified Most Accurate forecast, check out the above video. We're starting our Sunday off with record setting heat and we look to see that streak continue for the daytime highs, but major changes are coming as a strong cold front is set to move through our area late this afternoon into the overnight hours bringing the threat of severe weather with it as it does.
ENVIRONMENT
wuwf.org

Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather 1-2-22

A line of powerful storms will exit the region to the east around 8 PM tonight. Around the same time the Tornado Watch issuesd across the Panhandle today should expire. Heading overnight very breezy winds will usher in cold air. Northwesterly flow will have sustained readings from 20-30 mph, while gusts could reach upwards of 40 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022

Gusty winds, half-dollar-sized hail, record-breaking rainfall and damaging tornadoes impacted the South and the Ohio Valley as calendars turned to 2022. There were three tornado reports across northern Georgia on New Year's Eve, near Worthville, Magnet and Villa Rica. The National Weather Service of Atlanta began a survey on Friday, determining that a tornado did strike Newton County, Ga.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow in north Georgia possible overnight

ATLANTA - Drastic changes are coming to north Georgia as winter abruptly returns. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday in several north Georgia counties. Snow showers could produce up to 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations and up...
GEORGIA STATE
wbtw.com

Storm potential lingers into tonight

A good Sunday evening my friends. Showers and storms will continue for the region as a cold front continues its track through the Carolinas. We are still at risk to see severe weather potential into the night, so please remain weather aware. Damaging winds are still possible, along with an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Sunday PM Forecast: Widespread freeze overnight, freeze warnings go into effect

The arctic cold front has moved through south Louisiana and temperatures will continue to drop into tomorrow morning, as the cloud cover decreases from west to east. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all parishes along and south of the I-10/12 corridor - where temperatures are expected to drop between 26-32 degrees for several hours.
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Winter weather rolls in through Cincinnati and Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Sunday's persistent clouds will start to clear out over the next several hours. Clearing skies along with cold northwest breeze will cause temperatures to drop to around 20 degrees by early Monday morning. That same breeze will make it feel more like the single digits at times.
KENTUCKY STATE
nbcboston.com

Big Change Monday & Snow For Some

Today’s weather will vary greatly depending on where you are across New England. Accumulating snow in northern New England will drop a general 2-4” and taper off from west to east this evening. Meanwhile, southern New England stays mostly cloudy but mainly dry aside from a few passing...
ENVIRONMENT
