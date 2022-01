Clay Melton enjoys a good live album. When asked for a favorite, the Texas guitarist by way of Louisiana mentions a couple that feel formative. “This last year I started listening to WWOZ over in New Orleans, the radio station. I got their app, I was able to listen to them at home. It just made me go down a rabbit hole, listening to a lot of my Cajun heritage and the music of New Orleans, New Orleans funk, and I’ve always been a huge Meters fan,” Melton said. “To answer your question, The Neville Brothers Live at Tipitina’s is a fantastic performance. They do a version of ‘Fever,’ I think they open the show with it, and it’s right down my alley. There’s some Stevie - Live at the El Mocambo is a mesmerizing performance of Stevie Ray’s.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO