It’s a familiar sight by this point, but Karissa Antoine can’t help but smile a little every time it happens. During every Schalmont girls’ basketball game, there’s usually at least a few moments where an opposing player starts to drive into the lane but, upon seeing the 5-foot-11 Antoine, quickly peels out of the paint rather than testing the Sabres’ defensive stopper.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO