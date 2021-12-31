Spain to hold 500 MW renewables auction on April 6

Chilean development agency Corfo has selected six hydrogen projects with a cumulative electrolyzer capacity of 396MW for development, which will be financed by public subsidies totaling US$50 million. According to Chilean articles shared by Corfo, the companies will be supported once they install the committed electrolyzer capacity. The companies are Enel Green Power (US$16.9 million for 240MW of electrolyzer capacity), Air Liquide (US$11.7 million for 80MW), Engie (US$9.5 million for 26MW), GNL Quintero (US$5.7 million for 10MW), CAP (US$3.6 million for 20MW), and Linde (US$2.4 million for 20MW). The selected proposals are expected to attract investments of US$1 billion and produce more than 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The Chilean government, which accepted 50% of the proposed projects, aims to have the six green hydrogen projects up and running by 2025.
