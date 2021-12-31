ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain to hold 500 MW renewables auction on April 6

By Pilar Sánchez Molina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has submitted the draft of the country's third renewable energy auction for public consultation. It is set to be held on April 6. Through the procurement exercise, the Spanish authorities aim to...

Reuters

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

BERLIN, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables. The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan's...
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
A2A Spa enters the Volta Green Energy and speeds up renewable energy

Volta Green Energy, a company founded in Rovereto (TN) in 2017, is a platform dedicated to development activities, asset management, operation & maintenance and engineering, procurement & construction of plants with renewable sources, which has a specialized team of 20 professionals with decades of experience. This agreement also provides for...
Bangladesh’s rooftop solar sector gains momentum

Several megawatt-sized rooftop solar facilities are now online in Bangladesh, while scores more are under construction. Many industrialists are also planning to install solar on their factory rooftops. Encouraged by the state-run Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), leading businesses, including apparel factory owners, are beginning to show interest...
Chinese PV Industry Brief: Zhonghuan further reduces PV wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of most of its PV wafers, four weeks after having lowered the prices for the first time in several months. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.0 (US$0.78) per piece, down 0.97% from the beginning of December, while G12 products are 7.8% cheaper at RMB7.7. M6 (166mm) products saw their price decline 1% and are now sold at RMB4.9. The manufacturer also provided the price of its M10 (218mm) product for the second time, which is being offered at RMB8.31, up 7.9% from the beginning of December.
Construction begins on 500MW solar park in the Philippines

Project developer Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation ( SPNEC) has begun construction on the first 50MW unit of a 500MW PV facility on former ranchland in Peñaranda, in the province of Nueva Ecija, in the Central Luzon region. “The first 50MW is targeted to begin delivering power to the...
Green hydrogen: A new entrant to the energy sector

Large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen from excess renewable energy production can help to decarbonize the economy, and hence enable countries to reach their net-zero emission goals. Net-zero scenarios put forward by the International Energy Agency and the Energy Transitions Commission show hydrogen meeting between 15% and 20% of global final energy demand in 2050, all of which needs to be low carbon. This would increase the demand for hydrogen from under 80 tons today to well over 1,000 tons by mid-century and create a gigantic opportunity for renewables, in particular solar PV.
World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Has Officially Started Producing Power

Electricity has started flowing from the Hornsea 2 wind farm, which will become the world's largest offshore wind farm when it is complete. Located off the UK's east coast, it's unlikely to hold the title long, however. The expansion of onshore wind has flattened out, but offshore is very much in the exponential growth phase, and some immense projects are under development and consideration. China's largest offshore wind farm reached full operation a day later.
Australia pours funding into advanced inverter capability batteries

Australia is looking to accelerate demonstration of advanced inverter capabilities on battery projects at scale as it continues to search for new ways to provide stability to the electricity system and enable the grid to operate with higher shares of intermittent renewables. Building on its previous investments in both grid...
Construction reported underway at 1GW of wind, solar, storage projects in Inner Mongolia

The development of massive renewables projects in China are adding storage and hydrogen electlysis, in an attempt to tackle curtailment. In announcing the commencement of 1GW of solar and wind projects in Inner Mongolia today, the Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. noted that by co-locating assets, it plans to “reduce the waste of wind and solar power resources.”
Sonnedix acquires an operating solar PV portfolio in Spain totaling 36.8 MW from Kobus Partners

“We are very excited to see more sustainable growth in our Spanish platform” said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, “after yet another challenging year where our phenomenal team has been working relentlessly to continue harnessing the power of the sun to build a bright future! And this is just the beginning, as we continue growing our platform sustainably and playing a key role in the Spanish energy transition”.
Stepping UP in 2021: #3 Sustainable electricity and corporates’ critical solar role

The market for corporate clean energy purchases – primarily solar and wind – skyrocketed to a record 23.7 GW in 2020, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF). Development over the past year has been particularly impressive, given the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing recessions. This underlines the increased appetite for sustainability in the business, consumer, and political realms with the falling costs of renewable electricity.
Chinese Industry Brief: Risen plans RMB44.65 billion for solar expansion along supply chain

Chinese PV company Risen announced on Monday plans to invest RMB44.65 billion (US$7 billion) in a capacity expansion of its entire supply chain from polysilicon to the execution of renewable energy power plants. The PV company signed an investment framework with the local government of Baotou City, Inner Mongolia to execute its plans. In terms of manufacturing, the goal is to invest RMB2.35 billion in four production projects, which would see with an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons of silicon metal; RMB13.5 billion for an annual capacity of 150,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon; a new N-type mono-crystalline ingot factory with an annual capacity of 10GW for an investment of RMB3 billion; and a PV module factory with a capacity of 3GW, for an investment of RMB600 million. Regarding its renewable energy plant plans, Risen has said it will invest RMB14 billion to install 3.5GW of solar PV farms and 1.6GW of wind power farms. Accompanying power storage plants will also be built alongside them. The company added that the investments in its manufacturing will be completed within four years, while investment in its power plants will depend on the market situation.
Neoen’s 204MW/34MWh Bulgana project points to co-located renewables future

The future of renewables is a combination of large-scale assets, some of which are co-located. At least, that can be inferred in markets such as Australia where developer Neoen is continuing to develop a mix of big wind, PV, and batteries in states that put in place favorable enabling policies such as Renewable Energy Zones.
The Hydrogen Stream: Chile plans 6 green hydrogen projects by 2025

Chilean development agency Corfo has selected six hydrogen projects with a cumulative electrolyzer capacity of 396MW for development, which will be financed by public subsidies totaling US$50 million. According to Chilean articles shared by Corfo, the companies will be supported once they install the committed electrolyzer capacity. The companies are Enel Green Power (US$16.9 million for 240MW of electrolyzer capacity), Air Liquide (US$11.7 million for 80MW), Engie (US$9.5 million for 26MW), GNL Quintero (US$5.7 million for 10MW), CAP (US$3.6 million for 20MW), and Linde (US$2.4 million for 20MW). The selected proposals are expected to attract investments of US$1 billion and produce more than 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The Chilean government, which accepted 50% of the proposed projects, aims to have the six green hydrogen projects up and running by 2025.
ReneSola Power Agrees To Sell 12 MW Of Projects In Spain

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) has agreed to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is a share purchase agreement with...
ReneSola Power (SOL) Selling 12 MW Projects Portfolio in Southeastern Spain

On Dec. 28, solar project developer ReneSola Power (SOL), headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, announced that the company has agreed to sell a 12MW portfolio of projects in southeastern Spain. Pre-market this morning, SOL stock was trading at $5.95 a share, matching yesterday's closing price. The portfolio being sold is made...
Risen Energy plans integrated PV factory run on clean energy

Risen Energy is planning to build a CNY 45 billion (US$7 billion) solar manufacturing complex in Inner Mongolia that will produce materials across the solar supply chain from industrial silicon to PV modules. More than a half of the planned investment will be used to develop on-site power facilities for the factory, including 5.1GW of renewables coupled with energy storage.
