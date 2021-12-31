Fleur East reviews goals

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls says she has accepted an MBE on behalf of women suffering abuse “in all shapes and forms”.The pop superstar was given the accolade in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, following her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.The 46 year-old, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, said the honour meant “more than anyone will ever know” and that she had “such mixed emotions”.“This has taken so long to sink in because it means so much to me,” she said.“To go through such dark times...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO