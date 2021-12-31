ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri's COVID State of Emergency To Expire And Not Be Renewed

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri's COVID-19 related State of Emergency will expire today and not be renewed. Governor Parson first issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency due to...

Beth Janousek
2d ago

it's not needed. we know what to do. sick, stay home. avoid large crowds, cover coughs, wash often, ect. want a mask, wear one. we don't need a babysitter telling us what's best for us.

Gordon Gabaree
2d ago

Today marks the highest single-day increase in COVID cases in the history of the pandemic yet America is more vaccinated than ever.Are you paying attention yet?

Vincent Venturella
2d ago

the nanny state is a product of Democrats. If they get their way, will be even more difficult to bounce back from this, regardless of who is in the Funhouse. Endless unlimited debt will ruin this once great Republic. Obviously, a change is in order, and few want to pay more than 4.00 $ per gallon of gas. nutz.

