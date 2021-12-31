ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Plan A Safe, Happy New Year’s

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration. No one wants to start 2022 with a traffic crash or DWI arrest. During last year's holiday, 94 people were arrested for driving under the influence. During the 2021 New Year’s period,...

Taft Midway Driller

New traffic laws go into effect on Jan. 1

The California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect January 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Sideshow Definition and Penalties (Assembly Bill (AB) 3, Fong): This new law strengthens...
TRAFFIC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Ware Shoals woman killed in Highway 25 wreck

A Ware Shoals woman died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 25 near Mount Bethel Road in Laurens County. Lyndea Noel Madden, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to Deputy Coroner Bill Williams, Jr. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Miller said...
State
Missouri State
KTBS

Minden couple killed in Sunday morning crash in Texas

CARTHAGE, Texas -- A Minden couple was killed and their young child injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Carthage, Texas, Sunday morning, according to a report in The Panola Watchman. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 of Minden, died as a result of the crash. Their 2-month-old son...
TEXAS STATE
People

Colorado Governor Commutes 110-Year Sentence of Truck Driver in Accident That Killed 4

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence of truck driver Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. The 26-year-old Cuban immigrant was sentenced to 110 years in jail earlier this month, after a jury found him guilty in October on 27 criminal counts — including vehicular homicide — for his involvement in a 2019 crash on I-70 in Lakewood that left four people dead.
COLORADO STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 17-21

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 17-21 include:. Dora Cho Alvarado, 48, Ponca City, possession of CDS with intent. Released on $20,000 bond. Cory Gene Anson, 24, Ponca City, protective order violation. Released on $5,000 bond. John Antelope,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
thevistapress.com

Holiday DUI Patrols

Look for increased DUI patrols through 1/1/22. With Christmas and New Year’s Day just around the corner, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind everyone not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols across the county...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
yourerie

Local police agencies increase enforcement efforts on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in full force throughout the community and police officers are taking to the roads to ensure drinking and driving will not be an issue. Police officers are anticipating high volumes of crowds and individuals on the road. Pennsylvania State Police have implemented sobriety checks throughout the community for anyone that is drinking and driving.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Weather
New Year
klfdradio.com

Two-Vehicle Crash

On Wednesday afternoon at 2:37, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a two vehicle, head-on crash on County Road 133 near County Road 4 in St. Wendel Township. The caller had reported that several parties were injured, and that extrication may be needed, but that turned out to not be the situation.
SARTELL, MN
WSPA 7News

Winter weather coming, drivers warned to stay cautious

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- As temperatures are getting colder tonight, drivers are being warned about road conditions in the snow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they’ve had all of last year to prepare for this storm, but say they want drivers to be just as prepared as they are. It’s the first snow of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Snowy Crash In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy when an SUV collided with a pickup truck in St. Louis County Thursday, killing one. According to the state patrol, the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 1 in Morse Township. A motorist in a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound on the road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado that was going northbound. One of the passengers of the truck, a 72-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. Another passenger, an 80-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries. The driver, a 74-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They are all from Ely, Minnesota. The driver of the Subaru, a 38-year-old man from Superior, Wisconsin, suffered life threatening injuries. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not look to be involved.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: Another Frigid Day, But Warm-Up’s On The Way 14-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Found Safe In California, 2 Arrested Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022
MINNESOTA STATE
newschain

Two missing in Colorado wildfire as investigations continue

Search teams are looking for two missing people in the smouldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sort through the charred remnants of their homes. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square miles, leaving nearly...
COLORADO STATE
Lima News

Plan ahead, be safe on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS — With the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, law enforcement officials remind the public to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and always designate a sober driver. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, nearly 95% of all drivers...
COLUMBUS, OH

