Brian Austin Green gets locked in kids' school

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Austin Green got locked in the grounds of his kids'...

www.thechronicle-news.com

romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Hello Magazine

Is former NCIS star Pauley Perrette married? Her complicated love life revealed

NCIS' Pauley Perrette has maintained a strong fanbase despite quitting her beloved role of chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in 2018. And just like her loveable character, Pauley prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, sharing little information about her romances. However, the 52-year-old has divulged snippets about her love life in the past, and it's safe to say that one previous relationship took a rather dark turn.
WISH-TV

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
Extra

Chris Sullivan Dishes on Toby & Kate’s ‘Rough’ Breakup on ‘This Is Us’

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Chris Sullivan at the final-season premiere of “This Is Us” in L.A. Tuesday night. On the Season 5 finale, it was revealed that Chris’ character Toby was calling it quits with Kate, played by Chrissy Metz. Chris teased, “Regardless of how it ends for Toby and Kate, it’s going to be handled with compassion.”
Us Weekly

Valerie Bertinelli, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars React to Betty White’s Death at Age 99: ‘Thanks for the Laughs’

An outpouring of grief. After Betty White‘s death at age 99, tons of celebrities shared their memories of the beloved actress. Valerie Bertinelli, who starred alongside the Golden Girls veteran in Hot in Cleveland, paid tribute to White via Twitter. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” she wrote on Friday, December 31. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”
DoYouRemember?

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Barry Williams Discusses Upcoming Mini Brady Reunion

Lifetime recently premiered its newest Christmas movie and it featured some very special guest stars! The film called People Presents: Blending Christmas is about a woman named Emma (played by Haylie Duff) and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) and how they try to bring their two families together. The movie also stars Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), and Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver).
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Calls Reuniting With Co-Stars Like ‘Getting Together With Family’

Christopher Knight says he always jumps at the chance to work with his former Brady Bunch castmates because it feels like a family reunion. Several of the Brady brethren will reunite tonight at 8 p.m. in the new Lifetime Christmas movie People Presents: Blending Christmas. Knight co-stars in the film with Barry Williams and Susan Olsen The Brady Bunch cast has appeared in several movies and television specials together over the past 50 years.
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Honors ‘The Proposal’ Costar Betty White After Her Death: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Paying tribute. After Betty White died just shy of her 100th birthday, her former Proposal costar Ryan Reynolds has honored her legacy. “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation,” Reynolds, 45, tweeted on Friday, December 31. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
