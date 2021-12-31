ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Pelicans

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans (13-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 12-5 in home games. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA averaging 110.9 points and is shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are 6-13 on the road. New Orleans has a 7-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 116-112 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 26 points, and Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.0% and averaging 26.4 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: day to day (achilles), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

