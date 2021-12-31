Chicago heads to Nashville for division matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4, sixth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (19-11-2, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central foes Nashville and Chicago meet.

The Predators are 6-2-1 against division opponents. Nashville ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-2 against opponents in the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.5 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 14 goals and has 23 points. Eeli Tolvanen has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 17 goals and has 23 points. Patrick Kane has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, five penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Roman Josi: out (health protocols), Colton Sissons: out (health protocols).

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.