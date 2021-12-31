ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes visit the Blue Jackets after Teravainen’s 2-goal game

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes (22-7-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 victory over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-0 against division opponents. Columbus leads the Eastern Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.8.

The Hurricanes are 3-2-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Carolina won 5-1. Vincent Trocheck scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 29 games this season. Alexandre Texier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Aho has 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Teravainen has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (covid-19), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Eric Robinson: out (covid-19), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (covid-19), Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Raanta, Teravainen help Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks. “It was […]
NHL
arcamax.com

Hurricanes storm back for comeback victory vs. Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes, who won a lot of games in the calendar year of 2021, appeared headed to a losing start to 2022. The Columbus Blue Jackets led 4-0 midway through the second period Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov was stopping everything for the Jackets. Gustav Nyquist had a short-handed goal and Columbus was rolling along nicely.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hurricanes score seven straight goals to complete comeback over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period.
NHL
canescountry.com

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (22-7-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-13-1) The Canes will start 2022 on the road in Columbus, as they’ll meet the Blue Jackets for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the first meeting between the two teams. We’ll keep the preview here short and simple. The...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
1stohiobattery.com

Blue Jackets Blow Huge Lead Against Hurricanes On New Year's Day

It's not often that a team gets out to a 4-0 lead, but they're being outplayed while doing so. Today, that was the case, and it caught up with the Blue Jackets in the end. They gave up seven unanswered goals in the second and third periods to the Hurricanes, falling by a final score of 7-4. They were dominated on both ends of the ice, and it was a fair result. There were too many mistakes in the defensive zone, and a team like Carolina will make you pay.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Vincent Trocheck
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Hurricanes wear down Blue Jackets on way to comeback win

The thing about hurricanes is that they can pack a punch, but often the most insidious part of the storm is how it just keeps on coming without relent. Wave after wave of wind and rain takes a toll, one that buildings and cities have a hard time handling in the end.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game #30 Preview/GameThread: Columbus Blue Jackets ring in 2022 by hosting Carolina Hurricanes in franchise’s first ever New Year’s Day appearance

Carolina Hurricanes, 22-7-1, 45 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East. Columbus Blue Jackets 15-13-1, 31 points, 6th Metro, 10th East. The Columbus Blue Jackets will play their first game in franchise history on New Year’s Day today as they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes in the team’s first Metro Division game since December 4.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Canadiens#The Eastern Conference
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
The Associated Press

Minnesota hosts St. Louis after Fiala’s 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -135, Blues +115; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 7-4 loss to the Stars. The Wild are 5-3-0 against division opponents. Minnesota has scored 109 goals and ranks second in the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Winnipeg visits Vegas after Stastny’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-0, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the Vegas Golden Knights after Paul Stastny scored two goals in the Jets’ 4-2 win over the Blues. The Golden Knights are 14-6-0 in Western Conference games. Vegas ranks...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 shootout win over Vancouver Canucks

LAK: Lemieux (6), Assists: Wolanin (1) VAN: Horvat (11), Assists: Miller (24), Petterson (11) LA took over this game in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 17-3. They only got one goal, though, despite several quality opportunities. Carl Grundström hit a crossbar, Jaroslav Halák made some big saves, and early in the third period, Brendan Lemieux was stopped on a penalty shot.
NHL
The Associated Press

Calgary visits Chicago after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (16-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-16-4, seventh in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +126, Flames -150; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals in the Flames’ 6-4 victory over the Kraken. The Blackhawks are...
NHL
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy