NHL

Minnesota hosts St. Louis after Fiala’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -135, Blues +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 7-4 loss to the Stars.

The Wild are 5-3-0 against division opponents. Minnesota has scored 109 goals and ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 14.

The Blues are 13-6-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has scored 108 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 13.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 36 total points for the Wild, 12 goals and 24 assists. Hartman has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tarasenko has 32 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (health protocols), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (upper body).

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

