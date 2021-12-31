Boston hosts Buffalo, aims to break home slide

Buffalo Sabres (10-17-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (14-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Buffalo looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Bruins are 8-7-1 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 8.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 16 assists and has 27 points this season. Patrice Bergeron has 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with 14 total assists and has 19 points. Kyle Okposo has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Curtis Lazar: out (covid-19), Jeremy Swayman: out (covid-19), Taylor Hall: out (covid-19), Trent Frederic: out (covid-19), Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Jacob Bryson: out (covid-19), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.