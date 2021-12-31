ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston hosts Buffalo, aims to break home slide

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (10-17-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (14-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Buffalo looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Bruins are 8-7-1 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 8.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 16 assists and has 27 points this season. Patrice Bergeron has 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with 14 total assists and has 19 points. Kyle Okposo has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Curtis Lazar: out (covid-19), Jeremy Swayman: out (covid-19), Taylor Hall: out (covid-19), Trent Frederic: out (covid-19), Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Jacob Bryson: out (covid-19), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

The Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. in TD Garden in Boston. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Preview: Bruins back in action, start new year against Sabres

Kyle Okposo: 32GP, 7G, 14A, 21PTS; Tage Thompson: 32GP, 12G, 8A, 20PTS; Rasmus Dahlin: 32GP, 6G, 14A, 20PTS. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 2-3-1, 2.30 GAA, .932 save percentage; Malcolm Subban: 0-2-1, 4.56 GAA, .876 save percentage. Game notes. Happy New Year everyone! Let’s hope it’s a refreshed start for the Boston Bruins...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
Vinnie Hinostroza
Brad Marchand
Anton Blidh
Curtis Lazar
Trent Frederic
Patrice Bergeron
Victor Olofsson
Taylor Hall
Dustin Tokarski
Kyle Okposo
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
The Associated Press

Anaheim faces Colorado, looks to break 3-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (17-8-2, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three games in a row. The Avalanche are 9-4-0 in conference games. Colorado averages 11.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
CBS Boston

‘Good To Be Back’: Bruins Fans Return To TD Garden For First Game In 16 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

