ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Testing,Vaccination and Local Updates

By Charlie Hudson
southdadenewsleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumbers released by the Florida Department of Health bring into focus the seriousness of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Florida. From mid-November to mid-December were totals of new cases as:. — Nov. 19: 9,639. — Nov. 26: 10,873. — Dec. 3: 13,452. — Dec. 10: 29,519. —...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements for large companies to start in January

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, are slated to take effect on Jan. 10, 2022. The regulations will cover some 84 million workers, according to the administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

As omicron spreads and cases soar, the unvaccinated remain defiant

CLEVELAND — As a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus swarms across the country, hospitals in Ohio running low on beds and staff recently took out a full-page newspaper advertisement pleading with unvaccinated Americans to finally get the shot. It read, simply, “Help.”. But in a suburban Ohio...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Mobile#Zoo Miami#City Hall#Omicron
weisradio.com

Tips for parents of kids under 5 as COVID-19 cases rise and vaccine is delayed

(NEW YORK) — The spread of the omicron variant and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country combined with the upcoming holiday presents a particular challenge for parents of children under the age of 5. Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, that age group is the...
KIDS
wallyhood.org

Covid tests, boosters available locally

“Get boosted. Get Tested.” Dr. Fauci could not have been more clear. If you are to have protection from the omicron variant you need to get that third shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna if your first was Johnson and Johnson. And he pointed out that it didn’t really matter that you got the same vaccine for the third dose as for the first two. You can mix and match. And you can get tested or get jabbed conveniently right here in Wallingford.
SEATTLE, WA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Local Restaurants to Require Vaccination Proof In January

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sickens a record number of Alexandria residents, local restaurants are making moves to protect their diners and employees. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stomping Ground announced in an email to customers that the restaurant will be closed for indoor dining until Jan. 9, " and then require proof of vaccination for any guest over the age of 12. We will ask guests aged 12 and older receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by January 10. A physical CDC vaccination card, digital copy/photo, or other verification app (such as VaxYes or CLEAR) may all be accepted," the restaurant's management announced. "There will be no test-out option at this time. ALL of our staff both front and back of house are fully vaccinated and many are already boosted."
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
hamlethub.com

City of Stamford COVID Update: New Dashboard, Vaccines, Testing Sites, and More

The State of Connecticut has reported 731 new Covid-19 cases this week in Stamford. This is up from the 381 Covid-19 cases the State tracked last week. NEW: City of Stamford has a brand new Covid-19 Dashboard that provides the latest up to date information on Covid cases and vaccination statuses in the City.
CNET

COVID boosters: Are you 'fully vaccinated' without a third shot?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant leads to rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the US, health officials and organizations are reconsidering what it means to be fully vaccinated. While previously rare, breakthrough infections -- cases of COVID in people who've completed vaccination -- have risen considerably with omicron. On Wednesday the Boston Herald reported that Massachusetts saw 20,247 breakthough cases of COVID-19 last week, a 45% increase from the prior week.
NFL
WebMD

Serious Problems Rare in Ages 5-11 From COVID Vaccine

Dec. 31, 2021 -- The CDC released two studies on Thursday that showed vaccine safety for ages 5-11 and emphasized the importance of vaccinating children against the coronavirus to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. In one study, researchers found that serious problems were rare among children who had received the...
KIDS
WTOV 9

Need for coronavirus testing increases locally

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Testing for COVID-19 is becoming more difficult in the area -- and nationally -- but health officials say testing kits are on the way. And they still encourage people to get tested. Jefferson County Health Director Dr. Mark Kissinger says if you show any symptoms...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

CDC attempting ‘herd immunity’ for U.S.?

While the “CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine time” (Web, Dec. 27), a study in the medical journal “JAMA Network Open” recently reported that 40.50% of populations infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. Thus reducing the isolation period from 10 to five days may keep society ‘functioning’, but at the risk of asymptomatic spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy