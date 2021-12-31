Testing,Vaccination and Local Updates

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sickens a record number of Alexandria residents, local restaurants are making moves to protect their diners and employees. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stomping Ground announced in an email to customers that the restaurant will be closed for indoor dining until Jan. 9, " and then require proof of vaccination for any guest over the age of 12. We will ask guests aged 12 and older receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by January 10. A physical CDC vaccination card, digital copy/photo, or other verification app (such as VaxYes or CLEAR) may all be accepted," the restaurant's management announced. "There will be no test-out option at this time. ALL of our staff both front and back of house are fully vaccinated and many are already boosted."

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO