The European Central Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of euro notes and coins as member countries wrestle with the pandemic's impact on the economy and the European Union forges a new level of financial cooperation to help boost the recovery. The event is being marked at midnight New Year's Eve with a light display in blue and yellow, the colors of the EU, projected on its skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The introduction of notes and coins in 12 countries on Jan. 1, 2002, was a massive logistical undertaking that followed up on the introduction of the euro...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO