An Iowa-licensed nurse has agreed to surrender her license after being found unconscious, with a suspected drug overdose, while working in a Florida hospital. According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, Jennifer Baeley of Center Point, provided the board with false information after the Tennessee Board of Nursing took action against her license in that […]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO