Indiana County, PA

STEEP DECLINE IN INDIANA COUNTY CRIME IN 2021

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 2 days ago

It’s the last day of the year and we hope these numbers don’t change, but according to Pennsylvania’s Uniform Crime Reporting System, the most serious crimes were down 71 percent in Indiana County in...

www.wdadradio.com

wtae.com

Counterfeit $100 bills passed in Indiana County

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Blairsville, Indiana County, said they want to talk to a person of interest after counterfeit $100 bills were passed at Tractor Supply and Dollar General. Police released pictures of the person of interest on Monday. Anyone who knows who the person is should contact...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FLU CASES INCREASE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND ACROSS PA

The number of cases of influenza has increased across Pennsylvania and in Indiana County as well. The PA Department of Health is reporting an increase of 4,367 lab-confirmed flu cases in the state, bringing the total for flu season to 12950. Among the three variants of flu being traced, the Health Department reported that type A remains the most prevalent with 11,840 cases. 1102 cases of Type B flu have been reported in Pennsylvania, while type U has had eight cases reported over the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

COVID STILL PREVALENT IN PENNSYLVANIA, INDIANA COUNTY

As we enter the new year, Covid-19 remains prevalent throughout the state and in Indiana County as well. The latest statistics from the PA Department of Health show that since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, there have been 1,675,262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Pennsylvania, with another 361,162 probable cases in the state. There have also been 36,705 deaths in the state due to Covid-19. As far as vaccinations are concerned, the state has seen over 17 million vaccinations administered. Over 6.9 million people have been fully vaccinated, which means two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Over 7.7 million have been partially vaccinated, and over 2.3 million have been vaccinated with additional doses since August 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Indiana County, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 23, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WAUSAU, WI
Morganton News Herald

Burke County’s top crime stories of 2021

Three homicides, a dog executed in the street and a man who allegedly can’t keep his pants on all made for the top crime stories in Burke County this year. Here are five of the county’s top crime stories of 2021. A man who already has been convicted...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
#Crime Statistics#Arson
Daily Voice

Parents Arrested In Baby's Overdose In Central PA: Report

Two Central Pennsylvania residents have been charged in connection with the nearly fatal overdose of a 1-year-old girl, according to state police and court documents.Wesley Aaron Horting, 40, and Brittany Nicole Stotler, 35, of Quarryville in East Drumore Township, were charged on Friday, court doc…
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Clearfield County structure fire under investigation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating after a structure caught fire in Clearfield County, state police say. At about 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 28 a driver passing by 1305 Hoovertown in Huston Township reported a structure fire, according to state police. It is estimated that there was $150,000 worth […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtva.com

Lowndes County Supervisor: Crime is unacceptable

A Lowndes County supervisor said crime is out of hand in his community and wants it to stop. District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks said the recent violence that has happened in the area is unacceptable. “To continue to terrorize the community is unacceptable, there are a lot of people that've...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Wave 3

Omicron variant detected in Indiana, Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new, more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Jefferson County, Kentucky’s wastewater and in an unvaccinated patient in Indiana. The Indiana Health Department did not disclose where the positive Hoosier patient lives, but Clark County’s Health Director Dr. Eric Yazel told WAVE...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
parsippanyfocus.com

Morris County Crime Stoppers Celebrated 35th Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Crime Stoppers celebrated the 35th Anniversary at a dinner at the Birchwood Manor on Monday, December 13. This Crime Stoppers Program began in 1986 in Morris County and not one person’s identity has ever been compromised. If you feel uncomfortable about reporting a crime, now you have methods where no one will ask your name or want to know who you are. Our new methods of reporting crime or threats include an anonymous phone application and a website submission form. These new methods meet the same privacy criteria that we have been using for over 35 years.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Elkhart Truth

How the Property Crime Rate in Indiana Compares to the Nation

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that do not involve violence.
INDIANA STATE
Evening Star

Litigants seeking Indiana Supreme Court review decline amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have temporarily deterred litigants from seeking review by the state's highest court. Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, a total of 724 cases were submitted for action by the Indiana Supreme Court, a 20.7% drop compared to the 913 cases filed at the court during the same period in 2019-20, according to the court's recently released annual report.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdadradio.com

FIRE AT INDIANA BOROUGH APARTMENT DISPLACES ONE

While calls for basement pumping have calmed down for now, first responders were busy yesterday, especially in Indiana Borough where crews were called out for a fire at an apartment near Mack Park. The call went out at 2:14 PM at an apartment at 759 Maple Street. Indiana, Homer City,...
INDIANA STATE
wdadradio.com

FOUR TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS TODAY IN DISTRICT COURT

Indiana County’s Magesterial Courts are not reporting a lot of activity today, but four people are expected to be in court today for preliminary hearings. All four hearings are scheduled for District Judge Guy Haberl throughout the afternoon. One of the hearings is for 32-year-old Ashley White of Creekside, who faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment for an incident on August 13th of this year. Indiana Borough Police at the time said that the incident happened along Philadelphia Street, as security footage showed White allegedly shoving a 55-year-old woman to the ground. The un-named victim suffered head injuries.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

