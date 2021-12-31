STEEP DECLINE IN INDIANA COUNTY CRIME IN 2021

As we enter the new year, Covid-19 remains prevalent throughout the state and in Indiana County as well. The latest statistics from the PA Department of Health show that since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, there have been 1,675,262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Pennsylvania, with another 361,162 probable cases in the state. There have also been 36,705 deaths in the state due to Covid-19. As far as vaccinations are concerned, the state has seen over 17 million vaccinations administered. Over 6.9 million people have been fully vaccinated, which means two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Over 7.7 million have been partially vaccinated, and over 2.3 million have been vaccinated with additional doses since August 13.

