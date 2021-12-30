DWC Posts Adjustments to Official Medical Fee Schedule for Pathology and Clinical Laboratory

The Allcheck Medical Clinic held its grand opening July 14 at 223 N. Central Ave., Sidney (located at the east end of the Checkers building). The Allcheck Medical Clinic offers patient health care for every stage of life. Its goal is to provide a medical facility where patients can be comfortable, listened to, and understood. They focus on prevention and staying well - they will be available when something comes up, whether that means caring for you in the clinic or helping coordinate the care you need with other specialists. They understand the busy home and work lives of patients and offer compassion and respect, with flexible appointment times, easy scheduling, and secure online access to results and other information.

RICHLAND COUNTY, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO