Woman In Critical Condition, 5 Others Hurt After Germantown Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting inside an electronics store in North Philadelphia. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Techish on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the unidentified victim was a customer and was likely targeted. He was shot nine times and died at Temple University Hospital. The victim was shot in the face, arm, chest, back, and groin. Police say this was not a robbery. According to police, the man was in the store to pay his phone bill when he was shot by a man wearing all black and a black ski mask after a short altercation. No one else in the store was injured. A gun was recovered but no one has been arrested. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO