Cape Cod Community College Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics

The Cape May County Department of Health announced Thursday plans to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon beginning next week. The clinics will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Ave. This is a walk-in clinic, and masks, identification and a COVID-19 vaccine card (if applicable) are required, county officials said in a news release.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Library partnered with the Columbus Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic took place on December 21 - with shots and boosters being given for free for ages 12 and up. The Columbus Health Department and Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will host...
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Tuesday for students ages 5-18 at Pioneer High School. Hours for the clinic are 4-6:30 p.m. Both first and second doses will be available as well as booster shots for eligible students. Registration for a...
DANVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District encourages everyone to remain healthy during the new year by getting their COVID-19 vaccination or booster. To help this effort, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is hosting vaccination clinics at area elementary schools during January. “Being vaccinated and boosted is...
The state Department of Public Health said in its daily report Thursday that there are 9,042 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 217 new cases — up from 183 last week — in Barnstable County.
That adds up to a total of 970,015 confirmed cases statewide since the pandemic began. Barnstable County has had a...
The state Department of Public Health said in its weekly municipal report Thursday that Barnstable County on Cape Cod has experienced more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
Barnstable County's testing positivity rate over the past 14 days came to 9.45% versus the state rate of 7.74%.
The Coachella Valley Unified School District will be offering COVID-19 tests for the community this week. The clinics will run from 7:30 am - 2:30 pm Monday through Wednesday. Staff, students, and any member of the community are able to take this free test. No appointment is required. The testing sites will then return in
New Hanover County Schools received overwhelming interest in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school locations. The district received 612 responses to a survey sent the week of Dec. 6 on vaccine clinic interest, including responses from families at 43 of the 44 schools, with the only one without any responses being the JC Roe Center, said Josh Smith, chief communications officer for the district.
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare are reporting that many of the patients that have been recently hospitalized for COVID-19 are younger than those previously hospitalized. The cause of the new trend is not known, but could possibly due to higher vaccination rates in the older population. Cape Cod Healthcare hospitals are… .
This past week, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center hosted four offsite clinics, distributing 292 vaccinations to both children and adults. To date, medical center staff has handled over 75,000 vaccinations throughout the community, hosting weekly clinics both on and off its downtown campus. Memorial continues its collaboration with area partners,...
A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 5 and older is set for this Wednesday at the Scott Family Amazeum. The event, organized by the NWA Council and Arkansas Children’s Northwest, will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Amazeum interactive children’s museum, located at 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville.
Some people were surprised when the town of Orleans was included among 102 Massachusetts communities that recently qualified for free COVID-19 at-home testing kits due to the local poverty rate. Not Larry Marsland, CEO of the Lower Cape Outreach Council, which serves eight towns including Orleans. Marsland said there is...
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2022 arrived as the fireworks were being launched over Boston Harbor. Aria Grace was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:00:05, and welcomed by her mom Taiana and her dad, Alexander. Aria Grace weighed in at 7 lbs-5 oz.
NEW YORK (AP) – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants. According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware,…. Full Story. New...
Several towns on the Cape have begun to distribute free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits to residents as part of new programs amid rising virus cases. Eastham received 810 kits, containing two tests each, as part of the Baker-Polito administration's distribution of 2.1 million free, at-home test kits to 102 Massachusetts communities to help stop the spread of coronavirus this holiday season. Eastham distributed all of the kits Monday by 11:30 a.m., officials said.
As students and staff return to school in New York City after winter break Monday, many fear that the Omicron variant will spread quickly - which is why one teacher is taking legal action against the Department of Education.
HYANNIS – Several Cape Cod towns will be getting new firefighters from this year’s graduating class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. Sixty-three recruits have graduated throughout the state. Both Falmouth and West Barnstable will be getting graduates from the Firefighting Academy’s Springfield campus. The Mashpee Fire Department...
HYANNIS – Despite potential COVID-19-related fears, Cape Cod Healthcare is saying that air travel is relatively safe. Testing requirements implemented by some airlines before travel mean that infected individuals getting on planes is not as likely. Increased air circulation and airflow on planes is also helpful for preventing spreading...
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Health Director Bruce Murphy has released the town’s latest COVID update and health advisory to residents. On December 22, Yarmouth reported a 7.91% COVID positivity rate throughout the town, which is higher than both the state and county rates. The Omicron variant has been seen in Massachusetts and is… .
