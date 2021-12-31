ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cape Cod Community College Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College will host a dozen free COVID vaccine...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Cape May County to hold weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon, mobile clinic

The Cape May County Department of Health announced Thursday plans to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon beginning next week. The clinics will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Ave. This is a walk-in clinic, and masks, identification and a COVID-19 vaccine card (if applicable) are required, county officials said in a news release.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools hosting COVID vaccine clinic on Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Tuesday for students ages 5-18 at Pioneer High School. Hours for the clinic are 4-6:30 p.m. Both first and second doses will be available as well as booster shots for eligible students. Registration for a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Local Schools

DANVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District encourages everyone to remain healthy during the new year by getting their COVID-19 vaccination or booster. To help this effort, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is hosting vaccination clinics at area elementary schools during January. “Being vaccinated and boosted is...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KESQ News Channel 3

CVUSD hosts COVID-19 testing clinics

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will be offering COVID-19 tests for the community this week. The clinics will run from 7:30 am - 2:30 pm Monday through Wednesday. Staff, students, and any member of the community are able to take this free test. No appointment is required. The testing sites will then return in The post CVUSD hosts COVID-19 testing clinics appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Clinics#Hyannis
Star News

New Hanover parents show high interest in school-hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics as cases increase

New Hanover County Schools received overwhelming interest in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school locations. The district received 612 responses to a survey sent the week of Dec. 6 on vaccine clinic interest, including responses from families at 43 of the 44 schools, with the only one without any responses being the JC Roe Center, said Josh Smith, chief communications officer for the district.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Notes Younger COVID Patient Trends

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare are reporting that many of the patients that have been recently hospitalized for COVID-19 are younger than those previously hospitalized. The cause of the new trend is not known, but could possibly due to higher vaccination rates in the older population. Cape Cod Healthcare hospitals are… .
HEALTH SERVICES
Niagara Gazette

NFMMC hosts vaccine clinics ahead of holiday weekend

This past week, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center hosted four offsite clinics, distributing 292 vaccinations to both children and adults. To date, medical center staff has handled over 75,000 vaccinations throughout the community, hosting weekly clinics both on and off its downtown campus. Memorial continues its collaboration with area partners,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
fayettevilleflyer.com

Amazeum to host vaccine clinic Wednesday

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 5 and older is set for this Wednesday at the Scott Family Amazeum. The event, organized by the NWA Council and Arkansas Children’s Northwest, will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Amazeum interactive children’s museum, located at 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s Baby New Year!

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2022 arrived as the fireworks were being launched over Boston Harbor. Aria Grace was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:00:05, and welcomed by her mom Taiana and her dad, Alexander. Aria Grace weighed in at 7 lbs-5 oz.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 12/30/2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants. According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware,…. Full Story. New...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Cape Cod Times

Here's what you need to know about the distribution of COVID test kits on Cape Cod

Several towns on the Cape have begun to distribute free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits to residents as part of new programs amid rising virus cases. Eastham received 810 kits, containing two tests each, as part of the Baker-Polito administration's distribution of 2.1 million free, at-home test kits to 102 Massachusetts communities to help stop the spread of coronavirus this holiday season. Eastham distributed all of the kits Monday by 11:30 a.m., officials said.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

New Firefighters to Join Cape Cod Departments

HYANNIS – Several Cape Cod towns will be getting new firefighters from this year’s graduating class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. Sixty-three recruits have graduated throughout the state. Both Falmouth and West Barnstable will be getting graduates from the Firefighting Academy’s Springfield campus. The Mashpee Fire Department...
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Air Travel Deemed Safe By Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Despite potential COVID-19-related fears, Cape Cod Healthcare is saying that air travel is relatively safe. Testing requirements implemented by some airlines before travel mean that infected individuals getting on planes is not as likely. Increased air circulation and airflow on planes is also helpful for preventing spreading...
TRAVEL
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Releases COVID Update As Omicron Spreads

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Health Director Bruce Murphy has released the town’s latest COVID update and health advisory to residents. On December 22, Yarmouth reported a 7.91% COVID positivity rate throughout the town, which is higher than both the state and county rates. The Omicron variant has been seen in Massachusetts and is… .
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy