Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, is urging parents to vaccinate their children in an effort to prevent “avoidable” hospitalizations and serious illness. “Virtually all—not 100 percent but close to that—of the children who are seriously ill in a hospital from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them, and that is avoidable,” Fauci said in an interview on NewsNation’s Morning in America.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO